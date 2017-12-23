Welcome to the multi-polar world

Mark Dec.18. You will remember this day as the day when the U.S. officially declared the multi-polar competition era in the 21st century. As U.S. Congress obliges all presidents to make their national security strategies public, President Donald Trump gave a clear message that they are facing Russia and China, which challenge American influence, values and wealth and that they will try to establish big partnerships with these two countries and others, of course, in a way that protects U.S. national interests. Thus, following the bipolar world of the Cold War in which the U.S. led the Western bloc and Soviet Union the Eastern bloc, which ended in 1991, we are passing from the era of uncertainty of the last 25 years with the unipolar power of the U.S. since 1992, the asymmetric threats and global terrorism rose extraordinarily and transformed into the multi-polar era with the U.S., Russia and China.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the last 15 years, Turkey has been trying to shape a strategy for the multi-polar era to protect Turkey's interests and clarify its position. The fact that Turkey constructed a strategy that positions itself at the same distance and to the same extent as the U.S., Russia and China, enabling Turkey to have the weight it deserves at the global economy and politics table and the effective initiative Turkey embraced in Eurasia, have all carried the relations of Turkey, which will be accepted as a strategic ally if it only supports the global economy and politics it desires and the U.S. to a challenging stage. The U.S. is not happy at all with the strengthening hand of Turkey, its demands for equal treatment and Erdoğan's claim that the world is bigger than five, regarding the parameters and balances of this new multi-polar era.

It was of course noted that Trump pointed out for the first time in an American national security strategy the economic security concept and touched on the fact that they will strengthen the military to keep the peace. As much as economic security is important for the U.S., it is as important for Turkey. Without losing any time, both Erdoğan and the Cabinet have urged for the establishment of economic security units under the economic administration. The U.S. is openly saying that while it ensures the security of its economy, it will strain the economic security of countries whose policies and strategies it does not approve of. Turkey should rapidly form economic security strategies and units and accelerate its preparations for a third world war.

War as the last strike on oil

In the 1970s, when OPEC tried to punish the policies of Western countries, primarily the U.S. and its policies in support of Israel in Palestinian territory, by raising the price of crude oil, the U.S. made two moves regarding the economic, social and political prices it paid. The first was to establish the New York Commodity Exchange to break OPEC's power to determine the price of oil and the second was to re-arm the Iraq of Saddam Husain, making it fight Iran for 10 years, then looking the other way when it attacked Kuwait, militarily settle into the whole Gulf and render Saudi Arabia dependent. In U.S. Congress, regarding the course of time from the decision against Saudi Arabia in Congress because of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to Trump's last visit, we are examining what Saudi Arabia turned into. This is the last Jerusalem issue.

The U.S. in the 2000s grasped another key point - the international public opinion on fossil fuels, as everyone is aware of global climate change. Technology moving rapidly in the field of renewable energy and production of electricity from wind and solar energy is getting so much cheaper that the mark of 100 years of oil is coming to an end. This in turn means that if the era of oil is closing, sell as much of your reserves as you can. In fact, in the early 1970s when the U.S. was producing 10 million barrels per day, following the two oil crises, it diminished its production to 4 million barrels by reducing production, banning export and the Iraq operation that led to Saddam Hussain's execution. Following the 10 years of failures of the Afghanistan and Iraq operations, it proceeded to move forward by putting shale gas and oil into operation and lifting the ban on energy exports.

Now, according to estimates from the Energy Information Council, oil production in the U.S. will surpass that of Saudi Arabia, reaching 9.97 million barrels in May 2018. Thus the U.S.'s new name will be Saudi America. It will make the final hit with its current reserves after reaching the 10 million barrels a day it produced in the 1970s and being gradually left alone in oil energy production and global transportation services for the next 30 years. This is why it does not want either the Gulf or Russia to be ambitious in oil production and exports. Do not forget, if the Gulf and Iran go against each other regarding the Qatar blockade and the Jerusalem issue, 23 million barrels of oil will be unable to pass through the Strait of Hurmuz daily and, the world will have to procure most of its oil from the U.S. Let us not overlook its strategy, aiming the last strike on oil.