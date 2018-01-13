Istanbul, global center of creative industries

We have started 2018 with an optimism that is reflected in the reports of financial institutions at national and international levels. Almost all reports state that the "synchronized" recovery that includes most of the world economy's developed and developing countries will continue. This state, no doubt, after some time will be reflected in the revision of the Turkish economy's 2018 growth prediction in reports by international financial institutions because positive expectations regarding the global economy ensure us to have positive anticipation in the two areas that bring substantial currency revenue for Turkey: Exports and tourism. As a matter of fact, TUI Germany announced that after a two-year fall, they expect vacation reservations to Turkey to increase by 70 percent. The fact that currency-earning sectors sustain their strong course also in 2018 will provide a vital opportunity for the Turkish economy to manage exchange rates, and more importantly, diminish the effect of exchange rates that trigger inflation.

This is why, Turkey's sustainment of steps to strengthen net capital and currency entry, while the recovery in the world economy accelerates in 2018 and 2019, will assure that Turkey seizes a 5-6 percent growth trend. Therefore, turning Istanbul and Turkey into attractive investment centers, especially for creative industries, will have a positive effect on Turkey's foreign currency reserves. The efforts of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's "sustainability" efforts that have been going on for a while have critical importance for the next 10 years in Turkey to render Istanbul one of the most elegant service and finance centers in the global competition environment. An Istanbul equipped with smart city technologies, where regional economic definitions of the metropolitan area is clearly stated with every detail, where ambitious projects on the carbon footprint are carried out and where integrated mechanisms are created for food and waste recycling, can become one of the irreplaceable global centers for primarily starting with information technologies, followed by creative sectors such as architecture, design, media, and advertisement.

One of the most critically important advantages of Istanbul is its richness in skilled human resources. Moreover, the Istanbul office of Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) - a leading integrally crucial institution of the global internet network - that includes 129 countries, and the World Bank's sister institution, the International Finance Corporation (IFC)'s Istanbul office - the largest office in the world following the one in Washington - both give the clearest hints on the subject. Turkey has succeeded in becoming both a regional and global center of attraction. This success, as stated by President Erdoğan, lays on the responsibilities of Turkey to cultivate and strengthen all hopes for the future for a colossal region from mid-Europe to deep in Africa. Its "playmaker" role that inspires Turkey, its ability to reach out to help the oppressed and victims, and its position as the "administration center of Eurasia" will render Turkey an investment and institution center, especially for creative sectors.

Creative industry strike from China

One of the main points for Istanbul to be a center of attraction for creative industries is the abundance of skilled human resources. The leading countries in the world realize interesting methods to lure skilled people to their countries for creative areas. China, which does not want to be ambitious only in industrial production and electronic technologies and wants to boost its ambition toward creative areas, has started long-term visa applications to charm high qualified workers to its country. According to this new practice, multiple entry visas will be valid for five to 10 years, thus, starting from technology, China wants to lure entrepreneurs and scientists. Regarding the economic and social development targets in China's 13th development plan, a different emphasis is given to experts coming from abroad. China hopes to bring in 50,000 foreign experts by promoting its new practice at the international level.

In this new practice, visa applications can be done online and freely. China aims to quickly respond to the submitted applications. A visa guarantees that one can stay in the country for up to 180 days and bring their partners and kids. In 2016, China defined a classification system to prevent low-skilled people from entering the country regarding foreigners that will be coming in. Conditions such as having a Nobel Prize or Olympics medal, having directed important cultural or art-related productions, being a scientist, working for big financial institutions and graduating from good universities are among the criteria. It seems that following competition in many areas, countries will continue to take many steps to lure experts and skilled people from creative industries. Istanbul and Turkey will also have to take creative steps for creative experts.