Global interest clamp and June 24

From the 16th century onward, the main strategy followed by a western-based order to dominate world economy-politics was the management of costs via mercantilism. A system was created in which raw material costs were managed by colonialism, labor costs by slavery, energy costs by coal and then oil, and financing costs by major European and American traders and bankers. As of 1860, the Western-based order decided to build an asymmetric structure for its own benefit. For this reason, they first decided to abolish labor-cost competition based on slavery among themselves and ended it in Europe between 1822 and 1833 and then in 1865 with the American Civil War.

However, they continued military and technological colonization based on raw material and energy costs and kept underdeveloped and poor countries, which they called emerging economies after World War II, under control with a global interest clamp and a global financial system under their control. After the War of Independence, the Turks, who did not yield, abolished the capitulations, set up their own central bank and started the national industrial move. After Republic of Turkey President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the architect of the first move, we sadly lost Prime Minister Adnan Menderes of democratic party governments, the architect of the second move between 1950 and 1960, in a military coup. Each heavy industrial move with the Soviet Union, and every change in the economic model that would liberalize the Turkish economy was interrupted by military coups in 1971 and 1980. The eighth president, Turgut Özal, who started the third move, miraculously survived an assassination attempt from his prime ministry in 1983 to his presidency, but again passed away prematurely in 1993.

The period of political and economic uncertainty in the 1990s dragged Turkey toward a process entrapping it in a global interest clamp and demolishing macroeconomic balances just like the economies of Latin America, Africa and Asia. Since 2003, we have been carrying out the period of the fourth move that has been going on for 15 years with the leadership and vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This process brought along record-breaking figures in growth and took Turkey to the level of exemplary countries in public fiscal discipline, and for the first time in Republican history, interest rates fell below 5 percent without the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Western-based asymmetric order was not pleased with Turkey's breakout as a quarterback in Eurasia due to the democratization, self-esteem and independence process of the Turkish economy. We found ourselves confronted with the serial operations of Gezi, Dec. 17-25, Oct. 6-7 and finally the violent coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) on July 15, and we eliminated all of them.

Turkey's preparation

for post-Western period

On June 24, Turkish voters will strike a major blow against the operation of the global interest clamp run through the discourse of Turkey should increase interest rates, manipulative exchange rate quotations and international actors and collaborators in Turkey. The new presidential government system voting on June 24 is new Turkey's struggle of articulation and survival for the new world preparing for the post-Western period along with the rising Asia to reinforce Turkey's economic independence.

An understanding that threatens the national independence of countries, the national sovereignty of peoples and the cultural richness of world societies through "one language, one religion, one lifestyle" by global economy policymakers in the 21st century is imposed systematically by conventional, new media circles under the control of organizations in the guise of nongovernmental organizations and the structures concerned. A large part of the Turkish society shows dissatisfaction with this new global lifestyle imposed with a firm attitude and national stance against such a formatting initiative.

However, while raising generations based on national consciousness and national will for the future of Turkey, a national education model focusing on raising generations that has absorbed the digital transformation process required by the Age of Reason, benefits very well from the favors of the digital ecosystem by generating their own national technologies and turns this period into real added value for Turkey is needed.

Turkey is an economy obliged to create a fourth generation education-science-technology ecosystem for the quarterback generations in the global digital system. However, our bureaucracy cannot abandon the decision-making process based on conventional and vertical modeling with today's understanding of public administration. We hope that on June 24, a horizontal integration-based, fast, efficient and digital public administration model, which paves the way for next generation reforms, will be realized with the presidential government system. Let's not forget that Turkish voters will vote for the new Turkey of the future on June 24.