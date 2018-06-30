Over the past 16 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has achieved success that is rarely seen in world politics.



Erdoğan has been a treasure for himself and his party not only because of his successive election victories since 2002, but also because he implemented the Turkish people's right to elect their own president and the presidential system, which had been brought about by many valuable politicians since the 1960s.



The most basic detail that opposition parties and politicians missed in the June 24 elections is that they wanted the electorate to withdraw their preference in the elections; however the electorate first smoothed the way for the presidential system in the 2017 referendum and elected their own president in the elections.



For this reason, we need to read Erdoğan's election victory on June 24 as the fact that the Turkish electorate stood behind their preference of electing the president through a popular vote and the presidential system.



Moreover, among the codes of Erdoğan's victory is his unyielding struggle success against extremely dangerous terrorist organizations which have been produced in the laboratories of asymmetrical order, such as the PKK, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh. The demand of the electorate was to maintain counterterrorism in the same resolute manner under Erdoğan's leadership along with the support of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), as well as their preference for the execution of second and third generation reforms under Erdoğan's visionary leadership in the presidential system.



Turkish people have internalized the great transformation in the Turkish economy that has been created by political stability achieved by Erdoğan over the past 16 years. The Anatolian tigers are aware that Erdoğan is the lead player of the "silent revolution" in terms of integration into the global economic system over the past 16 years.



With the rising weight of the emerging Asia-Pacific region in the world economy, politics, trade and currency wars in the global economic system are getting harder and worse. Rising emerging economies such as Turkey are under the direct attack of trade and currency wars.



In this ugly political economy based on war, a sustainable political stability, which will enable Turkey to make rapid decisions in the triangle of economy, security, politics, is of critical importance. With the 16-year leadership vision and the success to eliminate the traps that the asymmetrical order has been trying to set for Turkey over the past 10 years, the Turkish people showed that this leadership is the best choice to entrust the challenging process of the next 5-10 years.



With the results of the June 24 election, the electorate also confirmed that Erdoğan is the strongest leader with global experience that can create the transformation and administration network based on "information economy" for Turkey's "new rising middle class," which will increase to 70 million in the 2040-2060 period. The unbecoming comments made by the Atlantic media about his election victory confirm the importance of this victory.



The era of Turkey's new leap begins



With the resolution of the Turkish electorate, we achieved a historic opportunity in the name of Turkey for 2030, 2060 and 2100, in the name of second and third generation reforms. And political stability gave a new opportunity to the Turkish economy to leap, in terms of moving Turkey to a national income of $2.2 trillion.



Moreover, we should not overlook that this political success has a precious meaning not only for Turkey, but also for Eurasian and African countries which have great expectations from Turkey's political success for themselves.

This election success means that Turkey's compassionate and inclusive power and support will continue for Palestine's declaration of independence, Jerusalem's power struggle, undermining the blockade on Qatar in the name of the Gulf region, the prevention of the division of Iraq and Syria and for Africa's poor countries that need support.



With Turkey's new international airport in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines will crown and boost its performance and success in the global aviation sector. Along with China and Eurasian countries, new mega projects will bring billions of dollars to Turkey in the new "belt-road" project. We are talking about an election success which will bring new cooperation calls to the Turkish business world from the Japanese, South Korean and Chinese business world.



We are talking about two critical five-year periods in which Turkey will create a completely new entrepreneurial ecosystem, a completely new science-technology-innovation ecosystem, prestigious hi-tech institutions, especially Tesla, will accelerate their investment decisions, Turkey's ambition in the global tourism industry will rise, research in renewable energy technologies will intensify and claims about space will move forward.



We are stepping into a new period in which we will complete many new-generation reforms until 2023 and bring Turkey to $2.2 trillion from $1.3 trillion from 2023 to 2030.