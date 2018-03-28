Pains of a new world

Turkey had certain expectations from the EU during the summit in Varna earlier this week. First, it wants the customs union agreement with the EU to be regulated in line with present conditions in a period when trade wars are breaking out. The EU's direct involvement of Turkey in its bilateral trade agreements with third countries and its application of EU conditions in Turkey's exports to these countries is a prerequisite for the continuation of the EU-Turkey customs union. Apart from that, Turkey wants the promises given to it regarding the refugee crisis to be fulfilled and a fair solution should be found regarding Cyprus.

It is unacceptable for Turkey that Greek Cyprus, relying on its EU membership, is barricading the rights of Turkish Cyprus both on the island and in the surrounding Eastern Mediterranean, as well as its quests for a fair solution in line with international law. Here are the key distinctions in EU-Turkish relations. The EU is in need of Turkey in all areas of the economy, including energy, human capital and new investment areas. From this point of view, all EU bodies and countries need to develop a new, mutually beneficial strategy that also highlights Turkey's interests.

We can suggest that the trade war between the U.S. and China, which started with mutual decisions and statements, will continue until a new and fair world trade regime is established. Here, developing countries should work to build a new World Trade Organization (WTO) and organize against the imposition of developed countries, especially the U.S., on all international platforms, especially the G20.

Likewise, developing countries' quest for new digital currency systems and their attempts to trade in local currencies independent of the dollar and to establish alternative currency systems based on local resources are quite important and legitimate today. Within this framework, the U.S.'s arbitrary sanctions and its imposition of its own monetary system on global trade are far from being legitimate or legal. The U.S.'s attempt to ban the Petro, Venezuela's central digital currency, is unacceptable. All developing countries, especially Latin American countries, should take a common stance against this.

In line with all this, it is unacceptable that the Western world, and the U.S. in particular, threatens the eastern and southern parts of the world. Turkey will fight such unfair and unlawful threats and practices both at the U.N. and all other platforms. Moreover, it will advocate for the rights of its own and of all oppressed countries in the eastern and southern parts of the world.

Certainly, the U.S. and the EU's increasingly unfair and illegal practices will ultimately pave the way for a new and fair economic system. It is high time for a new world. Beyond any doubt, the doors of a new world are now opening for all eastern capitals from Beijing to Ankara.