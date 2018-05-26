The institutional capacity of the ruling party and new city parks

The Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) recently announced manifesto for the upcoming elections covered a wide range of political, economic and cultural issues including individual rights, freedom of thought and faith, justice and economic investments as well as the management of economic issues by economic institutions. The manifesto directly reflects the AK Party's institutional capacity that relies on its accumulation of political experience. If voters reinvest their allegiance on this political accumulation, the AK Party's challenge will be the realization of its institutional capacity through bureaucratic means. Just like other institutionalized states in the world, Turkey would then operate almost automatically. In this respect, we will first examine the main topics of the AK Party's electoral manifesto and then discuss the idea of turning Istanbul's Atatürk Airport into a city park - a project sure to be listed among the most beautiful parks in the world once complete.

Regarding foreign affairs, the manifesto stated that Turkey's membership to the European Union is still interpreted as a strategic goal and that Turkey's principal aim of being a part of the EU endures.

Moreover, it stated that Turkey aims to resolve the ongoing problems with the United States and maintain the Turkish-American alliance. In addition, it emphasized the bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, especially in the fields of energy and trade, stressing that they will be enhanced in the upcoming period.

Concerning the ongoing Syrian crisis, Turkey will continue to work to end the Syrian civil war through an ultimate political resolution and help facilitate the establishment of a new Syria ruled by a legitimate government.

Referencing recent developments in foreign exchange rates, the manifesto reiterated the determination of maintaining a monetary policy that ensures price stability and sets this as a prerogative of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

Regarding the field of science, it is announced that Turkish researchers who work abroad will be encouraged to participate in research infrastructures. Concerning the digitalization of industry, it is emphasized necessary investments in advanced manufacturing technology. In this respect, the number of machines that speak to each other will be increased from 4.5 million to 8 million.

In the fields of advanced technology, the number of industrial zones established to attract domestic and foreign investments will be increased from 6 to 21. The production of valuable chemicals will be encouraged; especially, the production of certain chemicals that are used as raw materials in the manufacturing of arms, ammunition and defensive systems.

According to the manifesto, the AK Party plans to propel Turkey into the top five in terms of tourism. The objective is to make Turkey an international brand for tourism by 2023. While the 13.3 million tourists that visited Turkey resulted in an influx of $12.4 billion in 2002, 32.4 million tourists brought $26.3 billion in 2017. Thus, it stated that serious improvements in the touris

m sector has already been achieved in terms of the rise of accommodation, tourist agencies and rest areas. By 2023, Turkey hopes to attract 50 million tourists by strengthening its position in the present markets and focusing on new markets, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and the Turkic republics.

Regarding the health sector, the manifesto announced that Turkey aims to become a pioneer in the region in terms quality health services and advances in medical technology, the pharmaceutical industry and health tourism.

A national human genome research institute, the Aziz Sancar Center of Research and Development, will be established. Within the scope of Turkey's Cancer Gen Project, cancer patients will be treated individually by making their genomic profiles. Thus, national projects continue to be realized in the health sector.

Educational investments will focus on quality. School buildings will be constructed with four criteria - cost, aesthetics, security and accessibility - that aim at reflecting the national architecture and cultural legacy while also providing the necessary space for sports and culture.

The manifesto also explains its vision of a "strong democracy" through the subcategories of "Rights and Freedoms," "State-Religion Relations," "Political Participation and Non-Governmental Organizations," "Transparency," "Faithful Justice" and "Living in Security."

Finally, it is crucial to discuss the city park project also included in the electoral manifesto of the ruling AK Party. The transformation of Atatürk Airport into a city park and the construction of similar parks in other cities aims at fighting against urban sprawl and population stress. In this respect, it is a crucial electoral promise of the AK Party in the field of ecology. The city parks will help Turkey build a reputation of a country with some of the most beautiful parks in the world.