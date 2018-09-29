Turkey's impact on world politics: The ‘world is bigger than five' discourse

One of the most significant points in the history of Islam was Abu Dhar al-Ghifari's influential opposition against the reign of Muawiyah, the strongest representative of the Umayyad Caliphate. One day Muawiyah, one of the greatest administrators in Islamic history, sent a large amount of money, as a gift from the caliph, to the town where al-Ghifari lived. Al-Ghifari accepted the gift only to distribute the money among the poor. When the caliph heard about al-Ghifari's attitude, he proclaimed that "al-Ghifari's opposition against our caliphate shall certainly be strong and influential."

In the United Nations General Assembly numerous statesmen from many countries addressed the world. In our previous columns, we have always emphasized how the oppressed peoples of the world have great expectations from Turkey and how they have looked toward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Indeed, when the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) risked losing the general elections on June 7, 2015, we were anxious that the oppressed people of the world would lose their hopes for a brighter future with the fading of Turkey's leadership in the international arena.

Since the Industrial Revolution and the ensuing colonial period, the West has been prosperous thanks to its superiority in production and technology. The "other" world, on the other hand, has been condemned to injustice, poverty, hunger, colonialism, wars and civil wars.

In addressing the question "why didn't the Western world share its prosperity with the rest of the world?" it is necessary to get to the bottom of Western science and political thought, i.e. the Ancient Greek world. The ancient Greek city-states had always been based on the duality between insiders and outsiders, between nobles and slaves.

This distorted mentality that emerged in Ancient Greece exposes the present mentality of the West. While the French had lived in the enchanting atmosphere of Paris, the French government was merely interested in exploiting the rich underground resources of the African continent without bothering themselves with even opening up water wells. The slaughter of 1 million people in Rwanda, for instance, did not disturb the hearts of these gentlemen. In similar vein, the United Kingdom exists upon the centuries-old colonial empire. While Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) bribed the United States with $500 billion, the Yemeni people have fallen into a bloody civil war. Basically, the "civilized" Western people continue to live with democracy, human rights, and prosperity, while the "barbarian" rest of the world has been condemned to colonialism and exploitation.

As there is no state currently standing up against the cruel world order, President Erdoğan's words that "the world is bigger than five" shines in the U.N. General Assembly. His impact on world politics derives from a number of dynamics:

i. President Erdoğan challenged Israel's oppression and cruelty against the Palestinians with his well-known "One Minute!" standing at the World Economic Forum in 2009.

ii. President Erdoğan is the first political leader who has condemned the U.N. in terms of the unjust structure of the Security Council.

iii. In the face of the humanitarian tragedy in Myanmar, President Erdoğan has created awareness about the ongoing ethnic cleansing in the country and launched a humanitarian campaign for thousands of refugees.

iv. Supporting the Palestinian cause in the international arena, President Erdoğan has succeeded to condemn "the Jerusalem decision" of the U.S. first at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and then at the U.N. itself.

v. In the recent stages of the Syrian civil war, President Erdoğan has been successful in stopping a devastating attack on Idlib by Russia, Iran, and the Syrian regime. Taking on the responsibility of the U.N. secretary-general, President Erdoğan won the praise of the whole world.

vi. Hosting 4 million Syrian refugees, Turkey has launched an immense humanitarian campaign with a voluntary army of state institutions and civil society organizations.

Turkey's humanitarian and courageous voice in the international arena - in this unjust and cruel world order - is a hope for all the oppressed peoples of the world.