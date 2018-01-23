Turkey will remain a true partner of the West

The Davos season is back and prominent global leaders of all kinds are flocking to the Swiss holiday resort to ponder on global issues.

In recent years Turkey has come under fire among Western circles for allegedly veering away from the Western defense system and its values and opting to find new friends in the East.

Turkey is doing nothing of the kind. On the contrary, while Turkey remains a staunch ally of the West with its brilliant performance in Afghanistan, its fight against Daesh and thus becoming a security buffer between the radicals and the EU, the Turkish people are astonished to observe that the Western defense system does not address even their basic security needs.

Turkey has been going through a series of incredible traumas since 2010 that peaked with the bloody coup attempt of 2016 that would have knocked out any EU member state with only one of these jolts and yet it has survived. Yet its people and its democracy rose to the challenges and beat every jolt within the rules of law.

The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) tried to arrest the head of the Turkish intelligence for secretly holding meetings with the PKK to end the secessionist violence in Turkey, they tried to stage an uprising using the environmental protests at Gezi Park in Istanbul, they tried to arrest businessmen and politicians that would eventually lead to the arrest of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and last but not least they tried to stage a coup that was foiled by armless Turks flocking into the streets and halting the tanks at the cost of 250 dead and more than 2,000 wounded.

The coup itself showed Turkey remained loyal to Western values. Turkey did not execute the coup plotters even though they were caught red-handed. It rounded up thousands of them and sent them to court where some of them have been sentenced to prison terms and the trials of others are pending.

Yet Turks were very disappointed to observe that while we were going through all these traumatic events, the West did not stand by us and on the contrary some Western circles actually either helped FETÖ stage the jolts or did not condemn them.

President Erdoğan has been portrayed as a tyrant and a dictator by some Western circles only because he has demanded to be treated as a partner in the West and not as a country that the Western states impose their will on. Turkey demands to have an equal say as a partner and does not want to be dictated by Western countries just because we do not see eye to eye with them on regional issues that concern our vital security interests.

Erdoğan and his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) have turned Turkey into a modern state that cares for its citizens through a successful welfare system. He has propelled Turkey among the top 20 economies of the globe. Erdoğan has no intention of pushing Turkey out of the West and creating new alliances with Russia or China. Yet he does want strong ties with Russia, China and all other emerging important states like India. Turkey buys the S-400 air defense system because the Americans have refused to sell their own defense systems to Turkey. Meanwhile, Turkey has also signed agreements with a French-Italian consortium to develop a similar air defense system.

Turkey is the only country in the Western defense system that has been subjected to threats from at least four terrorist or criminal organizations. Turkey has to fight actively against the PKK inside and outside its borders in Syria and Iraq. It has to fight Daesh at home and in Syria and Iraq. Turkey has to fight against the extremist left-wing Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) terrorist groups that have also attacked American targets in Ankara and Istanbul and has to cope with FETÖ that continues to actively harass Turkey in the U.S. and in Europe.

How many European states would have survived such assaults of all kinds? Judging from the fact that the French ordered a long-lasting state of emergency just for a couple of Daesh attacks, not a single European state would have performed like Turkey and survived.

If a EU nation had stood up to tanks to save their democracy they would have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Yet our Western allies denied our people a simple applause. This is the double standard that is being used against us that alienates the Turkish people let alone the rising tide of xenophobia and Islamophobia in Europe.

Despite all this, Turkey remains a staunch ally of the West while the West seems to be holding Turkey at arm's length.