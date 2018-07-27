After Kim, Trump is now obsessed with Rouhani

Nowadays, world peace is up to a person like U.S. President Donald Trump, who had run a gambling house before being elected president, went bankrupt and then recovered, went on the booze binges with prostitutes while his wife was giving birth, and who, to put it simply, lounged around.

Most recently, Trump has become fixated on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Just like he was about North Korea's Kim Jong Un recently, he is posting tweets full of high words targeting Rouhani. With looming sanctions on Iran, Rouhani warned Trump, saying that "America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars."

Yesterday, Trump tweeted that those who threaten the U.S. "will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before." Comparing this tweet to what Trump tweeted against Kim Jong Un in the past, it would not be wrong to expect that Trump and Rouhani will eventually hug each other at a summit.

While Trump's one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is considered an archenemy by the U.S. deep state, without any record, is being debated by U.S. public opinion. It turns out that Trump invited Putin to Washington.

While evaluating these developments, I think it would be the best thing to do to dedicate Kipling's poem titled "If," which is considered a milestone in the literature of English-speaking nations, to Trump…

If"If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: 'Hold on!'

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch,

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,

If all men count with you, but none too much;

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds' worth of distance run,

Yours is the Earth and everything that's in it,

And – which is more – you'll be a Man, my son!"