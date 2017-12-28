Is it a crime for civilians to resist military coups?

A decree law has made waves in Turkey this week. But before starting the discussion, let us take a brief look at decree laws as defined by the Turkish Constitution. We can liken decree laws to executive orders in the U.S. Decree laws substitute for laws, but in the Turkish system, they cannot regulate fundamental, individual and political rights or duties.

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) enacted a new decree law last Saturday, exempting civilians who resisted the July 15 2016 coup from criminal indictments. This is because it was civilians who pushed tanks on the streets back to military posts, seized the invaded television channels from Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) putschists and embraced Parliament on that terrible night when 250 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were wounded. They wrote a story of democracy that made its mark on world history.

However, as if they were the victims, those who attempted the coup are claiming that it was against the law for people "to disobey them when they were ordered to stay in their homes," while embracing democracy and laicism on the night of the coup. And as Turkey has rule of law, these legal demands of murderers are outside of the concept of justice.

In other words, with the latest decree law, the government is aiming to protect civilians who exercised their right to self-defense and poured into the streets to halt the coup that sought to overthrow the elected government in violation of the Constitution and law on that night.

Why is the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and some others opposed to this regulation?

According to statements from the government and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the third-largest party in Parliament, those who oppose the decree law are those who are troubled by coups becoming a thing of the past. They are on tenterhooks because they have so far owed their power not to elections, but to military interventions that had become routine in Turkey's history.

They are not really wrong. This is because the government is satisfactorily refuting the claim that the decree law will be permanent, which is the main opposition's reason for its objection. It has been repeatedly emphasized that the decree law only concerns the night on which the July 15 coup attempt was repelled, and it is not for today or the future.

As a journalist who could have been one of the victims of the coup, I think that this regulation is correct and necessary. Yes, not citizens, but the security forces whose tasks are defined by the law ensure the security of the streets and public order in democratic states. However, if so-called soldiers violate the constitution and laws in formal uniforms and create a de facto situation, then all citizens are responsible for protecting democracy.

All democrats have to take the consequence of stopping those who take to the streets to subvert the elected government in violation of the constitution and the law, even if it is not an act defined by laws. This is true for Turkey and the whole world both in the past and present.