UN should convene for US before Iran

The anti-government protests in Iran are continuing. It is more than expected for people in Iran to take to the streets since the economy is worsening and liberties are radically restricted in the country.

Statements issued by countries such as Turkey and Russia acknowledge the situation. However, great care is shown to use careful and detached language to keep up dialogue channels between the protesters and the regime. Nevertheless, statements issued by the U.S. and Israel are confusing even to people who think like me.

U.S. President Donald Trump's perturbed statements are not in line with the language of diplomacy and have raised some doubts. The president has almost admitted that they are behind the incidents.

It is obvious that the U.S. is disturbed by the rising influence of Turkey, Russia and Iran in regional policies. Considering all these factors, people think that U.S. intelligence triggered the latest protests in Iran. And they do not seem to be completely wrong.

This belief also overshadows the legitimacy of the reform demands in Iran, while consolidating the regime's resistance against issuing even slight self-criticism. This situation puts those who took to the streets out of despair in a difficult position.

However, assured of being the big brother of the world, the U.S. is confident as always since officials think that they have the right to intervene in the interior affairs of a sovereign country, as they have done numerous times in violation of international law.

As of late, the U.S. has taken a new step to carry the embargo one step further, which legitimized the extraordinary state of the totalitarian regime in Iran.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley announced that the U.S. would seek to hold emergency meetings with the U.N. Security Council in New York and the Human Rights Council in Geneva regarding the protests and acts of violence in Iran, justifying it as follows:

"The demonstrations are completely spontaneous. They are virtually in every city in Iran. This is the precise picture of a long oppressed people's rising up against their dictators. … If the Iranian dictatorship's history is any guide, we can expect more outrageous abuses in the days to come."

The number of people killed by regime forces during the protests exceeded 20 when Haley issued this warning, and the climbing death toll undoubtedly affecting Haley's statement. The situation will hopefully not worsen.

But still, it comes to mind that if the killing of 20 citizens by a state is enough to mobilize the U.N. and the Human Rights Council, then why do these organizations not bring up what the U.S. does?

It is known that the number of U.S. citizens killed by police in the U.S. over the past year is 976.

According to Washington, people are recognized as those claiming their rights only when they take to the streets in a Middle Eastern country preferably disliked by the U.S., whereas in Ferguson or Louisiana, every protester is seen as a terrorist that must be stopped by killing.