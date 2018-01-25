US may ultimately be the biggest loser in Syria

For the past six days, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have been conducting an operation on Syrian territories that have been left to terrorist organizations. The TSK is coordinating the forces of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which is one of the legitimate opposition groups in Syria.

This operation, which is carefully observing the civilians, continues successfully.

Unlike many states in the region, the goal is not to gain land or natural resources. Ankara has just the one goal of destroying the bases used to provide logistical support to terrorist actions against Turkey and the whole world.

The most strategic one is the Syrian town of Afrin, which is located along Turkey's southern border. Having got out of the control of the Syrian regime immediately after the civil war started, the town is under the control of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian branch of the PKK, which the U.S. and Europe recognize as a terrorist organization. Certainly, however, they are not the only group in this uncontrolled region, with Daesh and other radical elements also operating in and around Afrin.

So far, statements by international institutions and countries about the legitimacy of the operation are promising in terms of fighting global terrorism.

NATO said Turkey is exercising its "right of self-defense" and defending itself like any sovereign state.

European countries, especially the U.K. and the Netherlands, which explained that the YPG in Syria is not an independent structure from the PKK terrorist organization, are of the same mind about the issue.

Although Russia and Iran have good relations with the regime and Turkey is at loggerheads with it, the two countries are not blocking Turkey's operations in Syria. Let me remind that Ankara's assurance that it will not remain indefinitely within the countries in which it intervenes explains in part the attitude of the two countries.

As it has always been, the attitude of the U.S. is ambivalent. However, despite all this confusing picture, basic strategies in the country's regional policies seem to be the same.

While the Afrin operation continues, the Pentagon told YPG/PKK forces in the eastern side of the Euphrates River not to come to support the town, or it would withdraw its support - which is the key of this perspective.

An enormous civilization overtly confessed that it backs terrorists and will back it for a further while - which I think is one of the rare scandals in the history of states.

Certainly, the U.S. insists on its policy of establishing a terrorist state in this region which is the gate opening to the Middle East, at least for a further time.

We hope this time will not get much longer. Because the "Afrin consensus" is the clearest picture showing that the PKK-PYD state project which the U.S. has been trying to establish in the region serves the interests of anyone other than Israel.

The ambitious actors in this conjuncture, which gives signs of multi-polarity, consider the elements the U.S. uses on the ground to be a "threat" and actually stand by Turkey.

So, there is no reason why what is taking place in Afrin today should not happen to terrorist organizations on the eastern side of the Euphrates River.

If Washington thinks that miracles will help them when the Pentagon insists on the same mistake in the northern side of Syria, we have nothing to say.

But if this is not the case, the U.S. should hurry. Because, if they do not join the consensus that the international common mind displays in Afrin, they will quickly lose their allies and influence in the Middle East. Otherwise, they may go farther, and fare worse, as they have joined hands with PKK/YPG bandits instead of with their years-old reliable friend.