The hardest week for Venezuela

In order to cover what's really going on, I flew to Venezuela after the opposition leader Juan Guaido, backed by the United States, declared himself the interim president of the country.

Since Guaido's coup attempt, there has been a tense atmosphere in the capital Caracas and not a single day has gone by that the country hasn't experienced domestic and external turmoil.

For example, it is normal to wake up in the morning and see the U.S.' declaration to freeze its assets in Venezuela, or to make oil payments, not to the elected Maduro government, but to Guaido. On another day, pro-Maduro armed forces can rally a demonstration on the streets of Caracas. The last interesting news was that the U.S.' man in Venezuela, Guaido, appointed "representatives," including the Lima Group, to 10 countries.

On Guaido's appointment move, Venezuelan Prosecutor Tarek Saab, when speaking to journalists, said, "We made an application to take interim measures against Guaido, who behaves as the leader of actions against the constitution's codes."

"As part of the investigation, we demand some interim measures be taken against Guaido, imposing [on] him an international travel ban and freezing his bank accounts and assets at the same time," Saab stated.

Guadio's supporters poured into the streets this week and organized a mass demonstration in the capital. Calling them to do the same on Saturday, Guaido still seems to want to attempt to deepen the ongoing crisis. There is no doubt that Guadio's self-confidence comes from the backing and encouragement of the U.S. and EU.

However, despite the fact that a number of Venezuelans, who I had a chance to speak with during the Caracas protests, criticize the Maduro government, it is known that the national army of the country is still behind Maduro. The president, meanwhile, since the coup, pays regular visits to the army forces and attends military trainings.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the great deal of people opposing are simply against a foreign intervention. So, what's the true intent and goal of the United States and Guaido?

For now, let's put aside the United States planning to deploy armed forces to the Colombian border. Nevertheless, as the White House's National Security Adviser John Bolton expressed, for Venezuela, "all options are on the table."

Bolton said, "We also today call on the Venezuelan military and security forces to accept the peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power," sending many implications.

Don't you think Bolton's statement is a directive or threat to the Venezuelan army to urge it to attempt a coup? Or was it a clear summons?

It is normal to say that no one is ever surprised on what the United States does – which has so far been involved in and taken part in more than 400 military coups in various corners of the world. Moreover, Venezuela having rich oil, gas and gold reserves is a great reason for the U.S. to promote a coup in the country. However, this time it does not resemble the old times, when the United States was free to do anything; instead, Venezuela is not a lone state.