Trump's contribution to Turkey-EU partnership

Turkey has recently been developing warmer ties with Europe at a quick pace. Evidently, the problems with U.S. President Donald Trump have led European leaders to feel empathy since they are all bothered by Trump's protectionist and aggressive economic policies. For this reason, various statements showing support to Turkey are following each other nowadays.

Meanwhile, the Turkish government has had a hectic schedule. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held telephone conversations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May. Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has also had a busy program as he has been in touch with his German and French counterparts. Albayrak also attended the Fourth Reform Action Group meeting along with Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. The joint statement issued after the meeting emphasized objectives regarding Turkey's EU accession process and explicated the planned steps for reforms, judicial adjustments, updating of the judicial reform strategy document, decreasing the current deficit and reinitiating the customs union negotiations with the EU. These statements and meetings are highly promising in terms of the relations that were stagnant for a while.

At the moment I do not think that we should be concerned about Macron's remark that Turkey should be their strategic partner along with Russia. Of course, it is vexing that he uttered these words during days when they may promise new momentum in relations, but I think Macron's target audience for this remark was the French public. Also, Ankara has given a necessary response. This negative and problematic approach of the French president should not demotivate us since Turkey needs a reform process in line with the EU standards, not only to receive membership, but to establish a full functioning state of law and ensure progress. The expression "We must make Brussels Criteria Ankara Criteria" was being used a lot at the time. Now it is time to remember this expression.

The U.S. administration keeps increasing barriers and restricting free trade under the presidency of Trump. Although these moves seem to favor the U.S. economy in the short run, they will definitely cause some serious problems in the medium term. The U.S. has been the greatest superpower in the world thanks to a liberal economy and free trade. So, the country's current position is in contradiction with its stance throughout history. Current U.S. policies can be changed despite the pressures and restrictions of the U.S., if Turkey can increase integration with the world economy, especially with the European economy, and develop political dialogue with the EU.

As is already known, Turkey has a big economy in the center of the global finance system. What matters throughout this process is to diversify and maintain multidirectional economic and political relations, take steps regarding the shortcomings in the judiciary and strengthen the front against Trump's protectionist and interventionist policies. Achieving these steps will demonstrate that Turkey is a strong country that cannot be marginalized, will appeal to foreign investors and put relations with the U.S. back on track.