Turks in Europe must be protected from the PKK

Turkey is fighting a full-scale war against terrorism. In Syria and Iraq, it battles the outlawed PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), as well as Daesh.

But Turkey's success in the counter-terrorism has made the terrorist groups and its supporters, across Europe in particular, more aggressive.

In a number of countries in the European Union, the PKK and its militants are allowed to continue their activities, carry out propaganda, and anti-Turkey demonstrations, only enabling the terrorist group to become more aggressive. Aside from demonstrations and meetings, they resort to violence, which can never be justified.

The PKK militants and proponents are threatening and assaulting Turks living in various European cities. Turkish neighborhoods, cultural associations, and mosques belonging to them are also being targeted by the PKK. As the EU countries do not recognize the PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG/PYD as a terrorist group, PKK militants continue to run their activities under the PYD banner.

How can countries, which allege that the YPG/PYD was not a terrorist group, explain the support for PKK militants and proponents to the PYD across Europe? Can't they see those organizing demonstrations for the PYD are attacking and threatening the security of Turks in Europe?

The latest incident took place in Hannover, Germany when a group of PKK proponents attacked a group of passengers waiting for their flight to Istanbul, injuring a number of them.

It is astounding how such a scandal could take place in an airport that is supposed to be protected against terrorist attacks. Dozens of PKK proponents attacked people waiting for their plane, which shows the gravity of the situation once again.

Since the terrorists, who oppress locals in Iraq and Syria, started losing power in the face of the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army, they have started harming people, especially Turks, in Europe.

We expect the EU countries to protect the people from Turkey living there against the threats posed by the PKK.

I say "people from Turkey" because there is no difference between people of Kurdish and Turkish descent. PKK militants assault everyone except for their supporters.

The EU and other European countries have so far remained mere spectators to the rising threat of the PKK. Now, it is time for them to take a stance against the terrorist group.