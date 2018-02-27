Terrorist Salih Muslum must be tried and penalized

Although some European countries still do not recognize the Democratic Union Party (PYD) as a terrorist group, there have been some pleasing developments lately. The PYD's former co-chair, Salih Muslum, for whom Turkey issued a red notice a while ago, was detained in the Czech capital of Prague. This is a positive step in terms of the counterterrorism fight and also marks the first time Muslum has freely attended pro-PKK events in many EU countries so far despite the fact that the organization he co-chaired until recently is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist group.

It is known that Muslum and the PYD have acted under the command of the PKK and even cooperated with Daesh as part of the PKK's plans in Syria.

In Afrin, where Turkey is giving a full-force fight against terrorism, it was revealed that Daesh militants have been aiding the PYD's People's Protection Units (YPG) forces when the militants were detained or rendered ineffective. The PYD and PKK pose an even greater threat than Daesh since they cooperate with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad for their own interests.

Despite that, the EU and EU countries still do not list the PYD as a terrorist group. Due to this, the PYD takes on the activities that the PKK cannot and active PKK propaganda is run in this way. Muslum was often invited to EU countries to deliver pro-PKK speeches that whitewash PKK terrorist attacks.

Most recently, Muslum delivered a speech at the Press Club in Brussels without problem even though Ankara sought him with an Interpol red notice. As in previous instances, Belgian police did not detain this terrorist.

The Turkish public has gotten used to this situation. It is widely known that the militants from a number of terrorist groups who shed blood in Turkey can freely move in Europe, including militants from the PKK, PYD and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Although terrorism is obviously a crime against humanity, the militants of these organizations can still freely make terrorist propaganda in the EU, which is supposedly the stronghold of human rights and democracy. It is sad but true.

Viewed through this lens, Muslum's detention in Prague is a critical development in terms of the counterterrorism fight. PKK and PYD members are shocked since they were not expecting such a situation in the EU. The Czech Republic has fulfilled the requirements of a state of law by detaining a terrorist sought with a red notice inside the country. Muslum is not an ordinary criminal – he is responsible for much of the bloodshed in Syria and Turkey, as he is a former leader of a terrorist group that killed many civilians.The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for Muslum as part of the investigation into the terrorist attack in Ankara on Feb. 17, 2016. Claiming that Muslum was behind the attack, Ankara requested a red notice from Interpol in November 2016.

A judicial process has begun between the Czech Republic and Turkey regarding the terrorist, who is currently kept at the Prague Security Directorate Office. The Czech Republic's coordination with Turkey must set an example to other EU countries. Of course, the circles siding with the PYD, particularly the U.S. and some EU-based groups, will definitely try to impede his extradition to Turkey. They will exert all kinds of pressure on the Czech Republic to that end.

The relevant ministries in Turkey have submitted the necessary files and documents the Czech Republic requested. A Czech court will issue the final decision. Actually, the decision required to be issued is clear within the rules of a state of law. His extradition to Turkey and trial in the country will deliver a message to all terrorists. The Czech Republic will go through a test in this respect.

Hopefully, the Czech Republic will not bow to pressure and make the right decision, which may mark a turning point in counterterrorism efforts. Muslum's extradition must be the beginning of a new phase and terrorists must stop using the EU countries as hotels. Only then we will have a good chance of success in the fight against terrorism.