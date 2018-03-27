Europe must not be the PKK's field of activity

As we have been highlighting for weeks, the PKK terror group has increased its attacks and other acts of violence in the EU and European countries. The Turkish Republic's diplomatic missions and associations, business places and mosques belonging to people of Turkish descent have been subjected to the terror group's attacks.

On Sunday morning, a heinous attack was organized at the Turkish Embassy and Consulate General in Brussels, which makes us wonder whether EU countries have a security gap. A group comprising of around 10 to 12 people, who are thought to be linked to the PKK, attacked the Turkish missions in Brussels by throwing red paint on the front of the buildings.

Police units examined the scene and wrote a statement following the attack. The buildings were cleaned and fortunately no one was hurt.

However, the embassy, which is supposed to be protected by Belgian security units, could have been subjected to a different kind of attack. I am sure that Belgian intelligence, police and anti-terror teams are closely following the activities of the PKK militants as they are very active in Belgium. Despite that, how is it possible for these militants to approach and damage a building that is required to be protected with high security?

It is alarming that such an incident could happen in an area where European Parliament, the European Commission and various important institutions are located.

Unfortunately, this is not only seen in Belgium. In some EU countries, which are shown as examples with their security measures and police departments, PKK militants have also increased their attacks on Turkish associations, including mosques, over the past weeks. The attacks are not likely to come to an end at this moment.

However, the police and intelligence departments in Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Denmark are quite experienced and informed regarding the PKK militants and proponents. But for some reason, we cannot see any signs of this over the past weeks. The PKK and associations linked to them in the cities where the attacks are organized are well known and followed by the police.

Also, I am sure that some names within the PKK cooperate with the police and leak information. But still, their attacks cannot be prevented. If they really wish to prevent the attacks, the assailants can be easily deterred with various police methods for the danger that one attack might inspire others.

But this is not what has been happening recently. PKK operatives have kept regarding these EU countries as unrestricted areas where they can do whatever they want. They are attacking their targets without confronting any real impediment.

One must not feel fortunate that the only material loss has so far been made because the terrorists are encouraged to act more violently as their actions are not restricted. It is only a matter of chance that no people have been hurt in their attacks so far. But the threats against the safety of life and property are climbing each day.

Millions of people of Turkish people have been peacefully living across the EU. But now, the PKK aims to disrupt this societal peace. The Turkish people in EU countries do rightfully wish for the end of these attacks as they are concerned about their security. The European Commission, EU governments and interior ministries are responsible for the security of these people. They must take stricter measures and stop condoning the PKK's acts across the EU, which is urgent for societal peace.

Not only these bodies, but the European Parliament and national parliaments must closely follow the issue and stay alert to the PKK's acts of violence on the streets of Europe.