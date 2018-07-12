Turkey remains committed to fighting terrorism

It is necessary to talk about the new Cabinet so that all the counterparts of Turkey, especially Europeans, can understand how determined the new government is on three issues. The new Cabinet, consisting of 16 ministers as announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's on July 9, 2018, is not a regular ministerial board. It is an executive Cabinet composed of four deputies, a Chief of General Staff and formidable names that include businesspeople and individuals from nongovernmental organizations and bureaucracy.

The importance that Turkey's new government has attached to three issues was clearly unveiled with the announcement of six ministers in this Cabinet. Even though the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) needed every deputy in Parliament, the four ministers elected for Parliament became ministers before even taking office as deputies and their positions as deputies were canceled due to preemption of the new system. So, the AK Party lost four deputies. This important step shows the determination of both Erdoğan and the new government, especially in fighting terrorism.

Appreciated by citizens for organizing a very successful fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), as well as the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu will keep his former post in the new Cabinet. Turkey maintains a strong commitment to fighting terrorism, both domestically and abroad. A well-functioning justice system is also crucial to be effective in this fight as a state of law and to provide a permanent peaceful environment. For this reason, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül is still serving as the justice minister of the new Cabinet. The Justice Ministry assumes great responsibility, both serving as a deterrent against terrorism and making fair decisions. Gül will continue this determination in the new period as a minister who has gained the appreciation of not only the legal circles, but also the citizens.Other important areas for Turkey are international relations and the EU. For this reason, the European Union Affairs Ministry, which was established in good faith but remained in a symbolic position beside other ministries, will continue to serve as a unit within the Foreign Affairs Ministry from now on, meaning that the two ministries are merged into the Foreign Affairs Ministry. This step also shows the determination of the new government on the EU issue. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, considered one of the most successful foreign ministers in Turkey, will continue in his post. Çavuşoğlu, former president the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, also has a very experienced and excellent "network" in this regard since he also served as an EU minister and chief negotiator.It is very important that Çavuşoğlu, who is followed with appreciation for having an active working tempo in explaining to his international counterparts Turkey's stance against terrorism and other policies with great success, especially after the unsuccessful but bloody coup attempted by soldiers of FETÖ on July 15, 2016, kept his office. This shows the confidence of Erdoğan in Çavuşoğlu, as Erdoğan gives great importance to international relations.

Berat Albayrak is the fourth minister in the cabinet who came from Parliament. Albayrak, who undertook very successful projects and international agreements as the minister of energy and natural resources, is now in charge of Turkey's economy. A very important step was taken by merging the four ministries in this area. There is no need to mention how important the economy is in maintaining stability and peace in the country, including the successful fight against terrorism. The new government is very ambitious in this regard as shown by the appointment of Berat Albayrak as the responsible minister.

When it comes to the economy, of course, the Industry and Technology Ministry cannot be considered too far from that. It is very important that this task was undertaken by Mustafa Varank, who was one of President Erdoğan's closest advisors during his term as prime minister and president. There is a very important aspect that our European counterparts should know about Mustafa Varank. He lost his brother Prof. İlhan Varank in the bloody coup attempt orchestrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) on July 15, 2016. Professor Varank was one of the brave people who resisted the coup plotters, and he was massacred by the same people. It is noteworthy to remember on this occasion that there are still members of FETÖ who are guarded and protected in some EU member states.

The sixth name we believe our European counterparts should be well acquainted with in the new cabinet is Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar. He assumed the role of the national defense minister even though he had two more years in the office. He takes a seat in the Cabinet as a minister and as an experienced soldier, who delivered important success in the fight against terrorist groups, like the PKK, the PYD and Daesh, in Turkey, Syria and Iraq. At home, he also faced the terrorist FETÖ that orchestrated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. He was taken hostage during the bloody coup attempt but firmly resisted severe pressure from the coup plotters.

In short, Turkey, with the introduction of the new system, has shown that it continues to be very ambitious in fighting terrorism, in terms of economy and international relations (especially with the EU), as far as some of the key names in the Cabinet are concerned.

I believe our European counterparts should analyze these details well and this article can assist them in that regard.