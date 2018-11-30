The double standard: Paris and Istanbul

I'm going keep this short today because everything is now out in the open. Citizens of the Republic of Turkey in Europe, and especially in the EU, are sick of ugly double standards both in politics and in the media.

Paris has been on fire for days. Police violence is disregarding all EU values. French police are clubbing everyone whether they are innocent or not, without exception. It doesn't matter if they wear a yellow vest or not. It doesn't matter if they are violent or if they are exercising their democratic rights to protest peacefully.

Journalists trying to investigate also get clubbed by the police. There are a lot of injured journalists. Everyone who gets close to the protest area takes their share of police violence. Is that the way they show how a state of law should be? Is that the example that an EU country wants to set for the world?

Why does the EU continue to remain quiet about the police violence in Paris? Why doesn't the media share the correct news to enlighten the EU public? Or is the so-called free media being censored by some authority about police violence?

The EU, who supports free press outside Europe, is turning a blind eye to Paris. Why?

There are over 400 injured people, some severely so. Hopefully, we will not hear of any casualties.

Demonstrations against the fuel hike have turned into a general protest against the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron. Why does the EU, which welcomes such protests all over the world, have so much patience for the violence in France?

There is only one explanation. What we have been saying for years: Double standards.

When the "Gezi demonstrations" occurred in Istanbul in 2013, the EU did everything it could at the time. Whereas in 2013, the "Gezi events" were initiated to overthrow the government of Turkey. In the center of Istanbul, Taksim Square violence, which was initiated with the excuse of changing the location of four trees, was pioneered by supporters of the PKK terrorist organization. The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and PKK terrorist organizations had tried to use the developments as an opportunity to demolish the democratic system.

Although in 2013 Turkish police did not use the violence enlisted by French police today, Turkey was criticized by the EU. The same EU is now watching police violence in France.

In 2013, TV channels from the United States and some EU countries, which held their cameras in the hotels before the events began, broadcast live for several days during the events. Now they're practically ignoring what is going on in Paris. Why haven't CNN, BBC and others been broadcasting live from Paris for days? How can press ethics and double standards coexist?

In Turkey and many other countries, people are tired of this double standard that the EU has implemented. I'm sure the public in the EU will recognize this fact and react.

You are only convincing if you defend the freedom of the press, the state of law and the right of democratic protest both inside and outside of the EU, including in Paris.

Apparently, the authorization of the police in France is much broader than in Turkey but more likely, it comes down to the fact that democracy in Turkey does not allow this behavior.

I think French police can learn from Turkish police about how they should behave in a state of law.

People exposed to police violence in Paris should also consider why the media in the EU did not write about them when they wrote with exaggeration about Turkey.