Behold: Democracy in Turkey

I really wonder whether the people who said there is a dictatorship in Turkey are embarrassed by their statements now.

I am also wondering if those who used the term "dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoğan" will apologize.

What happened to the accusations that there was no democracy in Turkey? Those who forecast the apocalypse and spouted nonsense about "no Democracy in Turkey" when our nation chose President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are now celebrating Istanbul's election results. The Western media outlets that threw around headlines about "dictator Erdoğan" up until yesterday are now putting out headlines claiming Erdoğan lost. So I ask you, could a dictator lose in a country where there is a dictatorship?

There has been democracy in Turkey since 2002. In fact, Turkey's democracy is so effective that most European states watched with envy. Our country lends great importance to making all of its decisions through democratic and free elections. Turkish voters are electing their statesman at every level through democratic elections. The March 31, 2019 mayoral elections in Istanbul were renewed due to irregularities. In the end, no fraud was allowed this time around and this time the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu won.

The one responsible for fair elections is President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government. Binali Yıldırım, the candidate supported by President Erdoğan, was unable to win. Since there is democracy in Turkey, the decision was made by the voters. As soon as the results were declared, the first person to congratulate İmamoğlu as the winner was his rival Yıldırım. Erdoğan, by making the following statement, declared that the voters had made their decision and that the Istanbul election was now over, "I hope the outcome of the Istanbul metropolitan mayoral election will benefit our city. Our nationalism has again showed itself today. I congratulate Ekrem İmamoğlu, who won according to unofficial results. As we did before, going forward we will head toward our 2023 goals together, without making compromises in democracy, the precedence of the law, our n

ations peace, prosperity and stability, and within the spectrum of the People's Alliance's principles. We will keep being meticulously concerned about the internal and external matters facing Turkey in accordance with our interests, starting with the G20 summit that will be held at the end of this month, the China visit, and the southern Europe and Balkans summits following them."

Will the previous Turkish reporter of the European Parliament, the social democrat assembly group's new Co-president Kati Piri and others who came to Turkey to watch the elections admit that Turkey's democracy works perfectly?

Or will they only remain content with celebrating Ekrem İmamoğlu?

Neither has there been no interference with the will of the voters in Turkey since 2002 nor will it happen moving forward.

The Turkish nation, which defended democracy by fighting heroically against a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, will not allow such a thing.

The truth is our "friends" in Europe, both real and in theory, do not want us to succeed.

Turkey is a democracy.

The Turkish nation is very sensitive about democracy.

The voters, who elected the majority of Istanbul's district mayors from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), elected a mayor from the CHP for the metropolis of Istanbul.

They should not be surprised when Erdoğan is reelected as president with a crushing majority.

Those celebrating İmamoğlu's election in European capitals and in the European Parliament are actually confirming that Turkey, governed by Erdoğan's administration, is a democratic nation.

Now isn't it time for them to be honest? As they write their reports and make statements, wouldn't it be more accurate for them to admit that the democracy is working perfectly well in Turkey and it is a nation that makes all of its decisions through democratic elections?