Why did European media remain silent during Hacire Akar's protest?

It has been in the headlines for years. The PKK terrorist organization is kidnapping the children of families in Europe and Turkey to raise them as terrorists. Thousands of families have lost their daughters and sons in this manner. Parents trying to stand against this tyranny were silenced through threats. Some were even murdered.

For decades, Kurdish youth have been torn away from their parents by the PKK and brainwashed in camps in Iraq to become terrorists. All of their ties and connections with their families are cut. These youth, later on, are used in terrorist acts, and many of them lose their lives in these acts. Families of the youth dying in terrorist attacks most of the time only learn the whereabouts of their children once the youngsters lose their lives in attacks, and most of the time they are unable to see their children's dead bodies.

Not only in Turkey but also in countries like Germany, Holland, France, Belgium, Sweden, Austria and Switzerland, many Kurdish children have been separated from their families and spirited away to PKK terror camps. The security and intelligence agencies of these countries are also well aware of this reality. European countries, meticulous in the prevention of youth being deceived and used in terrorist acts by Daesh, are indifferent when it comes the PKK, which in a way is more dangerous. While many European youths are paying the price of participating in Daesh terror acts, there have been no measures taken to stop European youth from participating in PKK terrorist acts. Europe is once again demonstrating its double standards.

Being deceived by Daesh in Europe is widely prohibited, but unfortunately it is fine to be deceived by the PKK.

The PKK terrorist organization, which is on the verge of being annihilated through Turkey's anti-terror operations, is, therefore, trying every trick in the book to deceive and bring young Kurdish people to terror camps. The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and its members are not innocent in this issue. It is claimed that contact with Kurdish youth is mostly organized by HDP party members. In fact, it is not only being claimed, it has been demonstrated.

Here is the latest example: Hacire Akar's son and relative were abducted by the PKK. She later learned about their deaths from HDP members. When her other son, Mehmet Akar, was also abducted, she managed to save the 21-year-old, who was missing for 4 days, from the clutches of terror through an exemplary struggle.

Hacire Akar, who is living in Diyarbakır's Sur district, contacted the police when her son, Mehmet Akar, who was engaged to a girl he loved and was about to get married, went missing. Later, Hacire Akar, after looking through her son's telephone, realized from his messages that he was about to be kidnapped by HDP members, and she went to HDP's Diyarbakır office. Akar, who asked the HDP for her son's return, broke the building's window and began a sit-in protest after being refused. While civic organization representatives provided their support with visits to the determined mother, who maintained a vigil in front of the HDP building for her son Mehmet day and night, her close female relatives also joined the protest. Despite being attacked by a group of party members, including the HDP's Diyarbakır Vice President Sait Demir, the determined women did not give up.

Finally, Hacire Akar's protest for the return of her son yielded results. The mother was reunited with her son thanks to her resolute struggle and became an example for other mothers whose children have been spirited away to the mountains.

This Kurdish mother reunited with her son sent a meaningful message to all mothers and fathers: "For three days I didn't eat. Now that I have seen my son, I am happy. I knew for three days my son was kidnapped by HDP members because of that I lay there starving and thirsty. My son has been found. I thank the police. My advice to families is to protest the HDP when their children are kidnapped and taken to the mountains. My other son was deceived and kidnapped by them, and he was killed. I barely ate and drank for 40 days following that. They made me suffer devastating grief. Families whose children are kidnapped should not be fearful and must bravely go in front of the HDP and ask for their children. Families whose children are taken to the mountains must protest the HDP." This is the real face of the PKK terrorist organization and the HDP.

For some reason, European media did not want to spotlight the Kurdish mother's struggle against the PKK terrorist organization and its supporter, the HDP. The European public did not witness this mother's struggle to save her son from terrorists. Writers and TV show hosts who, when it comes to the PKK terrorist organization and the HDP, sing praise for the terrorists by trampling press ethics, did not write about Hacire Akar. They did not show the disgusting and cruel face of the PKK and its extensions in Syria, namely the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

In fact, Hacire Akar's struggle not only provides hope for Kurdish mothers in Turkey but also for mothers living in Germany, Holland, France and many other European countries. It is a victory for all Kurdish mothers not willing to lose their children to the PKK terrorist organization!

If only Europe was on the side of these mothers instead of the terrorists.