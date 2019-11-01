PKK terror in Europe and the faulty strategy of police

The PKK terrorist group has increased its attacks against European Turks and Kurds in the last few weeks, disrupting the harmony they had been living in together in Europe before.

The Turks and Kurds have been living in European countries for decades. The children and grandchildren of the people who came to Europe decades ago are an inseparable part of the countries where they live. For a majority of the new generation born in Europe, the villages, towns and cities they grew up in are home.



The Turks and Kurds are active in daily life in Europe. Some have received awards for their success as doctors, scientists, lawmakers, entrepreneurs, police officers, government employees, politicians and many other occupations.



They have only one desire in Europe, to continue their lives in peace.



As Muslims, European Turks and Kurds are in an exemplary position. When we look at the number of Daesh terrorists who are European citizens, only a handful of them come from Turkish or Kurdish descent. The reason why is that they worked to raise their children as good Muslims.



For the last couple of years, their peaceful lives have been disturbed by far-right neo-Nazi terrorist groups, which they are still subjected to. Their houses have been burned. They were assaulted on the roads. Their organizations and mosques were attacked. These attacks, unfortunately, are continuing with increasing severity. They were murdered in arson fires in cities like Molln or Solingen.



European Turkish and Kurdish Muslims have become increasingly worried about their lives and belongings due to far-right neo-Nazi terrorist organizations in the last few years.



In addition to this, the amount of discrimination and harassment they have suffered due to their Muslim faith has increased. They have become the target of election campaigns by far-right populist parties within Europe. They were subjected to ugly slogans and election campaigns slurring them and seeing racist posters hanging on their streets.



As the enmity toward Islam increased due to the EU's faulty and unsatisfactory policies, Turkish and Kurdish Muslims in Europe were the most affected by this situation. These situations are unfortunately still the same and are getting worse.



As if all of this is not enough, they are now also on the radar of the PKK terrorist group. In Europe, supporters of the PKK and People's Protection Units (YPG) are attacking European Turks and Kurds every passing day.



They are attacking European Turks because they want to draw the Turkish community out onto the streets and involve them in the conflict they wish to create. The fact that Turkish society is peaceful and loyal to democracy annoys them greatly. By provoking the Turkish community, they want to present Turks as "aggressive" to European public opinion. Fortunately, European Turks are not buying into these provocations and they are not losing their faith in democracy and state of law. Despite all of these attacks, they are not losing faith in their duty to protect the countries they are living in.

PKK terrorist group supporters are attacking European Kurds. The Kurds hate the PKK since they know what a barbarous terrorist group it is. The Kurds are on the radar of the PKK because they are not supportive of the PKK, which is oppressing them, kidnapping their children and extorting money from the businesses they are opening in Europe.

European Turks and Kurds are willing to trust the police forces of the European countries they are living in. Rightfully, they are wishing to be protected by the police. They are watching the indifferent attitude of the police on the PKK members' invasion of party buildings, airports and many more places with worry in their eyes. They are seeing that the general strategy of police in European countries to "overlook the activities of the PKK terrorist organization in order to stop the events as soon as possible without developing them further," is causing violence-loving supporters of the PKK to find the playing field to be empty.

Activists in support of the PKK are not receiving the treatment they deserve from the police and are becoming emboldened by thinking that "they are being supported."

It would be beneficial for the police to change its strategies against PKK terror in Europe. This isn't the case of a couple of lowlifes. We are talking about a professional terrorist organization attacking Turks and Kurds in Europe by receiving orders from the war barons of Iraq and Syria.

Reluctance to act against these terrorist attacks and propaganda may result in helplessness against even bigger attacks tomorrow.