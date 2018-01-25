Western media's incorrect terminology for YPG/PKK terrorists

Despite the clear aim of the ongoing Turkish army operation against the PKK's Syrian affiliate Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in the Syrian city of Afrin, there are attempts to manipulate the frame of the legitimate defense of Turkey. To smear the operation, media organs, most particularly social media, are being used for misinformation and disinformation campaigns. For example, Western media outlets see PKK and PYD terrorists as their news sources, negatively affecting the freedom of their followers and readers to be informed about the realities in northern Syria.

The Western media's black propaganda against Turkey and their use of the wrong terminology for terrorists are not something new. Somehow, PKK militants are defined as Kurdish militants, rebels or revolutionary leftist groups by Western media institutions. This is absolutely wrong. The PKK does not represent any ethnic group but a bunch of terrorists. Regarding Turkey's recent operation in Afrin, Western media again use phrases such as "War on Kurds," "Kurdish enclave of Afrin" and so son. They are simply trying to manipulate readers about Turkey's legitimate operation. Of course, PKK and PYD leaders are very happy for Western media's support for them.

However, despite the Western media's supportive position of the PKK and PYD terrorist, Ankara still manages to describe its legitimate position to the world. Besides media outlets, Western countries cannot be united in their position with regard to the Turkish operation. There are many states that expressed their support to Turkey by saying Ankara has the right to defend its border and enhance its security. At the same time, there are still some others that still hesitate to give straight support to Turkey. Therefore, we can say that they ignore the fact that Turkey has been under attack by the brutal terrorist group the PKK since 1984. Recently, this threat increased with the rising of its Syrian offshoots, the PYD and YPG, with U.S. support.

Let's return to the wrong terminology used by the Western media, feeding and encouraging terrorists. Thanks to their campaign, they try to belittle Turkey's struggle against terrorism. Although Turkey is decisive and strong enough to carry on its operation to defeat the terrorists threat near its border, its Western "allies" need to make their position clearer against terrorists. Who knows? Maybe they've foreseen Turkey's Afrin operation could change regional balances and thus started using the wrong terminology.