The West's controversial agenda for the upcoming Turkish elections

From Akkuyu to the tripartite Ankara summit: What is going on in the region?

Turkey heads for elections following the government's announcement of early elections to be held on June 24 in the midst of a "bunch" of statements from the West.

These statements, in general, are to express "concern" for the free choice of the Turkish people. Since 2012, the choices of Turkish voters have become problems for some circles in the West considering the fact that various operations have been organized to "defeat" President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, both during his terms as prime minister and president. Instead of respecting the right of Turkish people to decide for their own future, some "civilized Western decision-makers" have tried to manipulate the political spectrum.

The Gezi events in June 2013, the Dec. 17 and Dec 25 judicial coup attempts against the elected government and finally the July 15 failed coup were all encouraged by some in the West to change the government via illegal methods.As Turkish democracy paves the way for the Turkish people to determine their future through a change to a presidential system, European "democratic" figures have been trying to impose their own choices on the nation.

With memories dating back to the West's colonialist past, these "democratic European figures" believe they can force Turkey to accept their frame of mind. A weak Turkey that will not oppose the political engineering projects of the West is the best formula for those "democratic civilized circles."

The decision soon to be made by the Turkish people for the future of the country, in fact, will be the most effective response to such plots.

Turkish people decided through their right to vote that it would be Erdoğan who would govern Turkey. They used that right to approve a proposal to change from a parliamentarian system to a presidential system.

Again, we started to see a chain of attempts from the West to influence elections. Initially, an alliance was imposed by the West between different Turkish political parties. Surely, it was an outsider who prepared the alliance proposal for the four parties; otherwise, who would have dared align Temel Karamollaoğlu of the Felicity Party (SP) with the Republican People's Party (CHP), as memories of the Sivas events have not completely faded for most. CHP members have held Karamollaoğlu, the then mayor of Sivas, responsible for a fire at the Madımak Hotel that resulted in 39 deaths in the beginning of the ‘90s. And who could have imagined pairing Meral Akşener of the Good Party (İP) with the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)? While Akşener was serving as interior minister in the beginning of 1990's, tragedies were recorded and Kurds living in southeastern cities considered Akşener an "irresponsible politician" who ignored their rights with her hawkish policies. The impossibility to unite these four different political parties, whose only motive is to defeat Erdoğan, also raises another question concerning their position vis-a-vis July 15, as well.

Is this alliance made up of parties uncomfortable with combating putschists? Is this alliance that will satisfy the political wing of the July 15 putschists?

These are simple questions that need to be answered.