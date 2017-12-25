The friends and enemies of America's president

Experts have been saying for some time that U.S. hegemony in a unipolar world was coming to an end. Analysts made predictions about the future based on that assumption. However, two recent developments turned those claims into cold, hard fact.

First, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's national security strategy where he identified China and Russia as "competitors" and accepted, de facto, that the world had indeed become multipolar. Then came Mr. Trump's controversial Jerusalem move, whereby he announced that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

To be clear, President Trump was quite patronizing during the announcement. Although many countries opposed the administration's decision, Turkey was its most vocal critic. Partly due to Turkey's efforts, the issue was raised at the United Nations Security Council, which was blocked by Washington's first veto in six years. Then a draft resolution was introduced in the U.N. General Assembly, and the U.S., in an effort to prevent its adoption, resorted to threats and blackmail. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned that the administration would be "taking names." Soon afterwards, President Trump threatened to cut financial aid to countries that supported the resolution.

Despite America's desperate efforts, the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of the resolution. A total of 128 countries supported the resolution and only nine opposed, while 35 others abstained from voting.

First and foremost, the Jerusalem vote clearly established that the U.S. had lost its global hegemony. The reasons are clear: Washington falsely assumed that the world was still unipolar and took a controversial step regarding Jerusalem and backed its decision by issuing threats and engaging in blackmail. In the end, the Americans were unable to bully the U.N. General Assembly into submission and suffered a major blow in their own backyard.

To make matters worse, Washington has suffered similar defeats in places like Syria. Ironically, the U.S.'s response to its strategic withdrawal was to move away from human rights and resort to coercion in international affairs.

To be clear, this isn't just about Mr. Trump, America's mobster president. His predecessor, Barack Obama, made similar mistakes during his tenure. The U.S. has repeatedly violated its own foreign policy principles since the military coup in Egypt. Washington supported Egyptian coup leader Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Israel's illegal activities, allied itself with totalitarian regimes, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in the Middle East, provided military support to PKK terrorists and failed to stop the release of Daesh terrorists from Raqqa by People's Protection Units (YPG) militants.

In the end, only nine little-known countries sided with Washington in the U.N. General Assembly last week, which means that the U.S. is becoming increasingly isolated in the international arena. The Jerusalem vote clearly established that it takes plenty of courage for any country to associate itself with the United States, which is acting more and more like a rogue state.

Without further delay, the U.S. leadership, whose only remaining allies are countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as terrorist organizations like the PKK, must come to its senses and repair relations with its old friends. And its first step towards recovery must be to stop collaborating with terrorist groups in Syria.