Indigenous Altay tanks to be produced quickly, SSM head says

Turkey's new Altay main battle tanks, whose manufacturer was just decided in a bid, will be produced very quickly and mostly within Turkey, the head of Turkey's Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) said yesterday.

The Undersecretary of Defense Industries, İsmail Demir, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they aim to deliver the tank within 18 months, with mass production to start with 250 units. He added that production of the new military vehicle will be very fast.

Observing that "The project will play an important role in the armored vehicle sector and will make significant contributions to companies and subsidiary industries," he also said the decision was made to start contract negotiations for the Altay's engine development project with Istanbul-based armored vehicle manufacturer BMC,

Demir also highlighted the number of industries and companies to be involved in the tanks' production, in electronics and software, fire control and stabilization systems, barrel and material technology, ammunition technology engines, and transmission technologies.

"The tanks' production will be mostly indigenous," he added.

The Altay project is Turkey's first main battle tank development program, which includes electronic command and control systems, a 120 mm gun, and armor, all of which will be made by Turkish defense companies.

The Altay's prototype of the tank was shown to the public at a 2011 defense show in Istanbul.

The Altay is due to join such recent Turkish defense industry innovations as the ANKA unmanned aerial system developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) for the Turkish military, the HÜRKUŞ basic trainer aircraft, and the MİLGEM corvette ships.