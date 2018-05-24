First next-generation F-35 jet produced for Turkey makes maiden flight

The first next-generation F-35A fighter jet produced for Turkey made its maiden flight at the U.S. weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin facilities in Fort Worth, Texas.

In a video shared by the U.S. Department of Defense yesterday, an F-35 warplane with the tail number 18-001 and a Turkish flag next to it circled around the facilities and made a couple of maneuvers.

Turkey ordered 100 aircraft, 30 of which were approved. The aircraft ordered by Turkey are reported to have the F-35B short-takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) variants. STOVL aircraft can take off without needing a long runway and make vertical landings.

F-16 pilots currently serving in the Turkish Air Force will be able to use the planes after completing a six-week training program.

Apart from Turkey, the U.S., the U.K., Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Australi

a, Norway and Denmark are also present as participant members in the F-35 program.

Turkey's cooperation with prime contractor Lockheed Martin dates back to the 1990s, when it previously purchased F-16 fighter jets. Turkish firms continue cooperation in the areas of system development and drills as part of the F-35 project.

Several Turkish firms are involved in producing the fighter jets as part of Turkey's partner role in the joint program. Turkish firms participating in the F-35 project are expected to make a profit of $12 billion. For instance, Alp Aviation took part in the production of the bodywork and landing gear; Ayesaş supplied the missile remote control interface and panoramic cockpit imaging system; and Fokker Elma produced the electrical cabling and internal connection systems for the F-35s. Moreover, HAVELSAN provided the training systems for the F-35 jets, while Kale Aviation produced the body structure, connections and landing gear locking systems.

Defense giant ROKETSAN TÜBİTAK SAGE developed the SOM-J standoff missiles to be carried by the F-35s; Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) manufactured production materials, body coatings and provided the integration of air to ground systems; and Turkish defense firm MİKES participated in the production of various other parts.

The F-35 fighter jet's advanced stealth technology allows it to evade even sophisticated anti-aircraft systems, according to Lockheed Martin.

The first F-35 warplane is expected to be delivered to Turkey on June 21.

It was previously reported that the new F-35 aircraft would be brought to the 7th Main Jet Base Command located in eastern Turkey's Malatya Province, replacing F-4 fighter jets.