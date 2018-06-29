Turkey boosts cybersecurity with new defense initiative

To boost activity in various fields of the defense industry, Turkey is investing more in a new cyber security initiative launched yesterday.

In the capital Ankara, the Undersecretariat of Defense Industry (SSM) held a ceremony for the Cybersecurity Cluster, marking a new era in the Turkish defense industry. The SSM has established a cybersecurity cluster that brings together various elements - state institutions, the private sector, ordinary citizens and universities.

The SSM aims to establish an efficient cybersecurity ecosystem via measures and strategies to increase domestic value. The SSM plans to acquire and disseminate indigenous cybersecurity technologies to public and military institutions and develop software and hardware subcomponents with indigenous possibilities.

In a speech at the Cybersecurity Cluster launch ceremony, Undersecretary of Defense Industry İsmail Demir said Turkey depends on foreign cybersecurity components. Stressing that defense should not be limited to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), Demir asserted the need to garner indigenous cybersecurity tools in line with the requirements of our age.

The undersecretary asserted that by establishing the Cyber Security Cluster, Turkey will be able to acquire sectoral capability in cybersecurity technologies by establishing the ideal balance between maximum domestic participation and cybersecurity projects, especially the development of software and hardware subcomponents.

The main SSM objective is to bring together all stakeholders in the cybersecurity sector to ensure development of the cybersecurity ecosystem and mobilize mechanisms to provide it.

Furthermore, the SSM looks to bring young talents into the field. Placing great value on the future of the sector, the Undersecretariat will provide scholarships and internship programs to young university students or new graduates, offering them a path in the sector.

Last July, a draft presented to the Council of Ministers to boost cybersecurity, especially in public agencies, was established to appoint security experts and white hat hackers. The bill aims to widen the authority of the National Intervention Center against Cyber Attacks, a department of the Information Technology and Communication Board (BTK) that handles nationwide attacks and coordinates small teams of security experts in critical public agencies and large private corporations.

Turkey has been the target of several large-scale cyberattacks in the last 10 years. International hacker collective Anonymous targeted the country in 2011 and 2012 with attacks on the top telecoms watchdog. Hundreds of thousands of websites registered under Turkey's top-level website domain ".tr" also experienced problems with distributed denial of service (DDoS) cyberattacks that affected Internet speeds for two weeks.