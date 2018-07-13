Turkey's poultry production rises in May

Turkey's poultry production, including eggs, chickens, turkey, and meat, rose in May on a yearly basis, the country's statistical authority announced on Friday.

In May, hen egg production in the country climbed 2.1 percent compared to the same month last year, reaching 1.6 billion units, according to TürkStat.

The institute stated that the number of slaughtered chickens and turkeys was 115 million and over 600,000, respectively.

"The number of slaughtered chickens increased by 4 percent compared with the same month of the previous year. The number of slaughtered turkeys increased by 52.9 percent compared with the same month of the previous year," the institute said.

TurkStat said chicken meat production in May was around 200,000 tons, while turkey meat production was nearly 6,900 tons.

"Chicken meat production increased by 4 percent in May compared with the same month of the previous year, " it said, adding that turkey meat production rose 58.3 percent on a yearly basis.

The statistical authority will release the next poultry production report on Aug. 14.