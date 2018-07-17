Turkish aviation industry shines at Farnborough Airshow

Turkey unveiled its light attack aircraft Hürjet at the prominent Farnborough Airshow in the U.K. on Monday.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) showcased several other projects along with the mock-up of Hürjet at the week-long airshow at Farnborough Airport southwest of London in Hampshire, England.

Mock-ups belonging to TAI's unmanned aerial vehicle ANKA and the twin engine T625 multirole helicopter were displayed as well.

TAI also promoted its T129 ATAK Combat Helicopter with an impressive demonstration during the event. Pakistan recently made a deal with Turkey to purchase 30 of the helicopters, the largest single military export deal ever for Turkey.

Besides the aerial vehicles, Turkish firms exhibited several munitions in the event.

TÜBİTAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (TÜBİTAK SAGE) showed its Wing Assisted Guidance and Precision Guidance Kits along with Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan air-to-air missiles.

ASELSAN, on the other hand, displayed its TEBER Laser Guidance Kit, UMTAS-L Long Range Anti-Tank Missile System in addition to MK-81 and MK-82 bombs.

The Farnborough Airshow started on Monday and is set to end on Sunday.

Hürjet, first announced in 2017, is designed with the goal of replacing the existing T-38 Trainer Aircraft. Planned to serve together with the F-35 jets, Hürjet will be equipped state of the art flight, mission and training systems.

With a wingspan of 11 meters, the jet will be 13.4 meters long and will be able to carry up to 3,000 kilograms (6,614 pounds) of payload. The jets maximum altitude will be 13,700 meters (45,000 feet) with a maximum speed of Mach 1.2.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022 with test flight in the following year.