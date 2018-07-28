Turkish pilots to start operating Hürjet in 2021

Speaking at the pilot graduation ceremony in the western province of İzmir on Friday, Vice President Fuat Oktay announced that Turkish pilots will start operating the locally developed training aircraft Hürjet in 2021.

The Hürjet project, developed considering the needs of Turkish and global markets, will be made with the strong support of the Defense Industry Directorate and the Air Forces Command.

The Hürjet Project was initiated by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in July 2017 under Defense Industry Directorate coordination. The project is aimed at developing jet-engine training aircraft. While the conceptual design of Hürjet was completed in April this year, engineering and analysis studies as part of its preliminary design activities are underway.