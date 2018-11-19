Turkey's domestically developed Anka UAV count days for export to Indonesia

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has passed yet another significant threshold in its efforts to meet Indonesia's need for satellite-controlled, mid-altitude and long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The company has made an offer for two systems consisting of six aerial vehicles to be provided for the Indonesian Air Force. Thanks to the outstanding features of TAI's Anka UAV in terms of technique, industrial participation and cost, the defense giant made it on the short list consisting of two companies selected from among four rivals. The Indonesian Ministry of Defense initiated an international procurement process on June 28 to procure UAV systems. TAI submitted an offer on Aug. 24.

TAI held an "Industrial Day" in Jakarta on Aug. 14 during the preparation process. At the event, design, production and main integrator capabilities that the company undertakes across many different platforms were transferred to Indonesian defense and aerospace companies, and comprehensive negotiations were held with them to achieve the targeted industry cooperation.

At the Indo Defense 2018 Fair, which was held from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 in Jakarta, a real-sized Anka was exhibited among the systems that participated in the tender - which Indonesian authorities interpreted as a very clear indicator of the cooperation desired and the importance attributed to the tender.

It is possible that the cooperation potential to flourish in the field of aerospace, especially UAVs, under the leadership of Anka in Indonesia, might also be reflected on other projects in the upcoming period. This is considered as a positive, long-term and win-win business model by Indonesian decision makers who want to reduce their dependence on foreign markets and appeal to global markets by developing their own industry.

ANKA, an advanced Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class UAV, performs day and night, all-weather reconnaissance, target detection/identification and intelligence missions, featuring autonomous flight capabilities including automatic take-off and landing.