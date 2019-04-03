S-400 is a done deal, FM Çavuşoğlu says

The purchase of S-400 missile defense system from Russia is a done deal, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday, adding that Ankara has proposed U.S. to form a working group to show that the S-400s are not a threat.

Speaking at a panel organized by the Atlantic Council titled "Turkey's Role in NATO and Regional Security Challenges" in Washington D.C., where foreign ministers of NATO members are getting together for the 70th anniversary of the security bloc, Çavuşoğlu said "S-400s is a finished, done deal. F-35 is a comprehensive program. As Turkey, we manufacture many parts of F-35's. Turkey is a part of it."

Çavuşoğlu's comments came after reports stating the U.S. has halted delivery of equipment related to the stealthy F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey over its objection to the S-400 deal with Moscow.

"[S-400s] will not be integrated into the NATO system... therefore we propose the United States to establish a technical working group to make sure that this system will not be a threat - neither to (U.S.) F-35s nor the NATO systems," he said.

Çavuşoğlu added that Turkey cannot be forced to choose between the Western bloc and Russia, and that Ankara would not enter a course like this.

The minister said that the U.S. made a final offer for Patriot sales to Turkey but there is no guarantee for a deal.

He added that the Trump administration has admitted that the Obama administration offered a bad deal to Turkey, while underlining both administrations prolonged the process.

