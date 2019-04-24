Russia to start delivering S-400s to Turkey in July, ready to discuss jet sales

No interim formula for S-400s, Turkey has plan B for F-35s, officials say

Russia will start delivering its S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey in July, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said Wednesday, according to Interfax news agency.

"Everything has been already discussed and agreed," Alexander Mikheev told Interfax.

Mikheev said Russia was also ready to discuss fighter jet sales to Turkey.

"If the Turkish side turns to us with a request to hold consultations, we will be ready to discuss [warplane sales] along with the [United Aircraft Corporation] UAC based on our capabilities," he added.

Tensions between the U.S. and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile system that Washington said will jeopardize Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet program and could trigger congressional sanctions.

U.S. officials have suggested Turkey buy the U.S. Patriot missile systems rather than the S-400s from Moscow, arguing it would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey has responded that it was the U.S. refusal to sell Patriots that forced it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia offered a better deal that included technology transfers.

The first two F-35 jets were delivered to Turkey in June 2018, and Turkish pilots started their training at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. Last week, Turkey received two more jets despite the outcry by U.S. senators. Currently, Turkish pilots continue their training and the jets will be deployed to Malatya air base in Turkey by November.

Earlier in April, the U.S. reportedly halted delivery of equipment related to the stealthy F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey. It marked the first concrete U.S. step to block delivery of the jet to the NATO ally in light of Ankara's planned purchase of the Russian missile defense system.