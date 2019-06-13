Turkish firm awarded at NATO Training Technology Conference for its augmented reality works

A Turkish defense industry firm, which came to the fore with its works in the field of augmented reality, awarded at the NATO Training Technology Conference (NTTC) that took place between June 11 and June 13.

BİTES, an Ankara-based company that has been developing innovative solutions and projects in fields such as augmented reality received a "best training solution prize" at the conference that was organized by NATO Allied Command Transformation to discuss the ways of developing training with advanced technology.

Representatives from the Turkish company, which was included the world's top 100 training and simulation technologies firms, shared their experiences on the "augmented reality assisted defense applications," within the scope of the conference.

The company also presented the demos of its newest products, including the prototype of "Augmented Reality Assisted Maintenance Applications," which was applied to "New Type Patrol Boats" was included into Turkish Navy's inventory and "Augmented Reality Assisted Holographic Application Infrastructure of Command Control Systems" produced for Turkish defense giant ASELSAN and "Holographic Map Application" realized with the support of General Command of Mapping.

The company has included the augmented reality technology to its roadmap and has allocated resources for stable development for the last 10 years.

The augmented reality sector, currently standing at a volume of $12 billion market volume, is expected to reach $60 billion by 2023