Turkey does not expect US sanctions over S-400 deal with Russia, Erdoğan says

President Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said he did not expect the United States to impose sanctions on Turkey over its planned purchase of S-400 Russian missile defense systems and repeated that it was a 'done deal'.

Speaking at a rare news conference for foreign media in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the United States should think very carefully before imposing sanctions on Turkey, a NATO member, and if it went ahead with sanctions, Ankara was going to retaliate.​

Erdoğan reiterated that the deal with Russia was sealed and there would be no turning back. He denied that Washington offered Turkey a "good" deal that would allow it to purchase U.S. Patriot systems instead.

The issue has driven a wedge between the NATO allies. Washington warned Turkey it would be excluded from the F-35 fighter jet program and could face sanctions.

The president noted that he enjoyed good relations with U.S. President Donald Trump but that Turkey's ties with people who worked below him were "very, very different" and that teams on both sides often disagreed on a number of issues, including the S-400s.

Erdoğan, scheduled to meet President Donald Trump during a G20 meeting in Japan next week, said he would discuss the issue of sanctions with him. He added that the U.S. wouldn't want to lose an ally like Turkey.