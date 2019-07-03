Turkey's leading aerospace engine designer TEI inks deal with technical education body for technician training

Turkey's leading aerospace engine designer and manufacturer, TUSAŞ Engine Industries Inc. (TEI), signed a cooperation protocol with the country's Directorate General for Vocational and Technical Education for the training of technicians for domestic combat aircraft and heavy class attack helicopters, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The "Vocational Training Cooperation Protocol" was signed between TEI Chairman Temel Kotil, Board Member Adnan Çelik and the Ministry of National Education's General Directorate of Technical Education Chairman Kemal Varın Numanoğlu to meet the qualified personnel need of the national defense industry.

Within the scope of the protocol, students of the Şehit Hakan Gülşen Vocational and Technical High School in the Kızılcahamam district of the Turkish capital Ankara will be provided with internship opportunities at TEI.

The laboratory and workshop infrastructures of the school will be funded by the aerospace company while educational activities and projects will be planned according to the company's needs.

TEI will also provide university scholarships to who meet the criteria of academic success, and graduates that are found suitable will be employed at TEI to design and manufacture combat aircrafts.