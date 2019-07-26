I don't blame Turkey for purchasing a Russian missile defense system, Trump says

"I don't blame Turkey for purchasing a Russian missile defense system," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement late Friday over the former's purchase of S-400.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

U.S. officials argued the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Trump also previously said that the situation is "very very difficult" and blamed his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, for the row.