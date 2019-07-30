Turkish defense giant makes sub communication system

Turkey's leading defense and electronic systems company ASELSAN is supplying a telecommunications system for the country's New Type Submarine Project (NTSP), according to Turkish officials. This is the first time in its over 40-year history Aselsan has produced a submarine communication system, according to an announcement yesterday from Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB). ASELSAN has been developing system solutions to meet the radio and communication needs of military institutions since the early 1980s. The company develops military communication systems in compliance with the latest standards to meet the various communication needs of users working on military platforms.

The company, combining its broad experience with up-to-date technological developments, offers uninterrupted, secure, economical and fast communication solutions to users.

ASELSAN Military Communication Systems offer secure voice and data communication between users with various electronic protection measures – which are the backbone of military communication. These systems meet communication needs in many different areas, including land, air and sea platforms and missile platforms in Turkey and abroad. The subsystems – a communication switching system, message handling system, intercommunication system, sound powered telephone system and telephone system – are also moving forward. With the NTSP, the company has propelled its competence in military communications systems to a new dimension. Within the scope of the project, the Integrated Communication System's factory acceptance test was successfully completed with the participation of representatives of the Navy Command, the Defense Industries Presidency and prime contractor ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. So, the ASELSAN communication system solution for the submarine platform was procured for the first time. The Integrated Communication System includes interior and exterior subsystems as well as underwater and surface communications, including external communication, satellite communication systems and radar transponder systems.

Under the Integrated Communication System, the subsystems of the radio systems, including tactical data links Link11 and Link22, the satellite communication system, the friend-or-foe recognition (IFF) identification system, the communication control system, user terminals, the message operating system, data modems, emergency communication equipment, the power distribution system, the operator consoles cooling system, consoles and distribution units, were accepted. Within the scope of the project, 63 interface agreements were signed with the subcontractors of the prime contractor ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. The system was also adapted to environmental condition requirements such as shock, acoustics and electromagnetic compatibility/electromagnetic interference (EMI/EMC), which are critical for the privacy and survival of the submarine platform. Under the project, ASELSAN will supply six electronic support measure systems (ESM) and six integrated communication and satellite communication systems. The submarines are expected to be used in Turkey's fleet starting in 2021.