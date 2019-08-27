Deliveries of second S-400 battery to Turkey begin

Pentagon acquisition chief says US continuing talks with 'ally' Turkey after F-35 removal

Defense Ministry says Russia has begun delivering the second battery of its S-400 missile defense system to Turkey.

The ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter that the shipment resumed Tuesday as a Russian cargo plane landed at Mürted Air Base near Ankara.

The delivery process is expected to last approximately one month, it added.

Turkey took delivery of the first battery of the Russian-made system last month, despite strong objections from its NATO ally, the United States.

Washington says the Russian system is incompatible with NATO and poses a threat to the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program. It suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program and has threatened sanctions against Ankara.