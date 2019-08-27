   
DEFENSE
CATEGORIES

Russia to showcase Erdoğan its 5th-gen Su-57 jets at MAKS airshow

DAILY SABAH WITH DPA
ISTANBUL
Published 27.08.2019 12:44
Updated 27.08.2019 13:19
Russia’s fifth generation Su-57 fighter jet. (File Photo)
Russia’s fifth generation Su-57 fighter jet. (File Photo)
Related Articles

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be shown Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter jet at an air show in the Moscow region Tuesday, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said.

"We'll show (Erdoğan) the Su-57 and the Su-35," Borisov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax.

According to the Russian official, prospects of the fighter sales to Turkey depend on the show.

The U.S. suspended Turkey, a fellow NATO member, from its F-35 stealth fighter program in reaction to Ankara purchasing Russia's S-400 missile system. Washington argued the S-400 would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance and rejected to step back from the deal.

In case Turkey doesn't get the F-35 jets, Turkish officials insisted the country would meet its needs from other sources until it produces its own.

Russia's most advanced fifth generation Su-57 stealth fighter, which has undergone testing in Syria, is a direct competitor to the multi-role F-35 jet.

Erdoğan will attend the MAKS-2019 airshow in Zhukovsky, a biennial showcase of Russia's aerospace industry, along with President Vladimir Putin.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Defense Turkey and the U.S. continue to be in discussions following the Trump...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS