Russia to showcase Erdoğan its 5th-gen Su-57 jets at MAKS airshow

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be shown Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter jet at an air show in the Moscow region Tuesday, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said.

"We'll show (Erdoğan) the Su-57 and the Su-35," Borisov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax.

According to the Russian official, prospects of the fighter sales to Turkey depend on the show.

The U.S. suspended Turkey, a fellow NATO member, from its F-35 stealth fighter program in reaction to Ankara purchasing Russia's S-400 missile system. Washington argued the S-400 would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance and rejected to step back from the deal.

In case Turkey doesn't get the F-35 jets, Turkish officials insisted the country would meet its needs from other sources until it produces its own.

Russia's most advanced fifth generation Su-57 stealth fighter, which has undergone testing in Syria, is a direct competitor to the multi-role F-35 jet.

Erdoğan will attend the MAKS-2019 airshow in Zhukovsky, a biennial showcase of Russia's aerospace industry, along with President Vladimir Putin.