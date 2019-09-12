Flock of domestically-developed kamikaze drones to join Turkish army’s inventory as of 2020

30 upgraded KARGU (Autonomous Tactical Multi-Rotor Attack UAV) kamikaze drones developed by Turkish defense contractor Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM) will join the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory as of 2020 to take part in critical operations in the country's east and along the Syrian border.

The KARGU battle drone, which was developed by the STM to support the tactical and field needs of Turkish security forces, eliminates targets more efficiently with new features such as enhanced ammo capacity and improved accuracy. The 30 drones will also have the capacity to destroy an entire brigade and warship.

STM General Director Murat Ikinci said that the previous drones they developed had offered Turkey great military power, but the newest upgrade would take the Turkish military to the next level. He added that the KARGU drone was superior to its current competitors on the market, the Turkish daily Hürriyet reported.

Ikinci noted that while each drone within the flock has a specific mission, "if one of them is attacked or malfunctions during the operation, the other KARGUs will be able to replace it and perform the preset mission."

Stating that all the drones within the flock have artificial intelligence and facial recognition systems, Ikinci elaborated on the drones' properties: "The drones are less than 70 kilograms each. They can also carry explosives and various equipment. They have a range of 15 kilometers. They can stay in the air for 30 minutes with explosives."

As a rotary-wing drone, the KARGU is able to carry various types of explosives, playing an efficient role in asymmetric warfare and the fight against terror thanks to being armed.

The STM has been serving Turkey's defense industry in the fields of engineering, technology, and consultancy for more than a quarter-century. The firm works on naval and air platforms, cyber-security, big data, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence to satisfy the needs of Turkey and friendly nations.