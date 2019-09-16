Local anti-UAV system successfully tests newly integrated launcher

A newly integrated 40-millimeter grenade launcher on the domestically developed Air Defense System Preventing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (İHTAR) has successfully completed testing.

Ismail Demir, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), said Saturday in a statement shared on his Twitter account that mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targets were successfully shot and destroyed by the anti-drone system.

The test was carried out in the Karapınar district of central Konya province, under the coordination of the SSB.

Produced by Turkish defense giant ASELSAN, İHTAR was developed to protect military bases, public areas and commercial zones against mini and micro UAVs. The UAV detection/destruction and reporting system detects, tracks and classifies a threat via radar and electro-optical systems.

The basic functions of the İHTAR system include identification of UAVs, automatic follow-up of the UAVs and labeling them as threats and preventing their activities.

The system commands and controls radar, cameras and preventive measures in an integrated, coordinated way, while using the most appropriate and efficient security measures.

İHTAR consists of command and control systems that include electronic jamming and deception systems to identify and follow threats and prevent them via radar and cameras. It is available for fixed or mobile use to protect power plants, airports, civil facilities, border posts and military headquarters.

The weaponry system integrated into İHTAR is automatically directed to the target with target information coming from the system via the fire control subunits to destroy the target using smart ammunition.