PM Yıldırım to visit Saudi Arabia on Dec. 27-28

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım will make a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Dec. 27-28, sources said Sunday.

Recent U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is expected to be high on the agenda.

Yıldırım is also expected to discuss bilateral and regional developments as well as Saudi-led blockade of Qatar and anti-terror fight.

Turkey-Saudi Arabia relations have been rapidly increasing in recent years, however, there have been controversies emerging on Riyadh's ties over regional matters with Ankara, particularly since the Gulf crisis emerged earlier this year, between Saudi-led axis and Qatar.



In addition, Turkey's cooperation with Russia and Iran in Syria has also raised concerns in bilateral ties.