Dutch-Turkish ties need to get better: Dutch PM Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said that the "cold relations" between the Netherlands and Turkey should be fixed.

"I think it would be good if the relations with Turkey improved. Turkey is a NATO partner," he told Dutch daily De Telegraaf Saturday, adding that there was still no exchange of ambassadors.

Rutte said he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared the same table at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July but did not speak with each other.

However, he confirmed that both countries maintained communication at a ministerial level.

Prior to the Dutch prime ministers' interview, Daily Sabah reported on Dec. 8 that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and new Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra met on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels on Dec. 5, with an aim to revitalize bilateral relations.

Rutte's interview with the Dutch media and his warm messages are therefore considered efforts to prepare the Dutch public for concrete steps to normalize ties.

Relations between Turkey and the Netherlands soured prior to the Dutch general elections on March 14. Looking to attract votes from nationalists, the previous Dutch government exerted a number of undemocratic actions against Turkish politicians. It declined a landing permit to a plane carrying Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who was scheduled to speak at a meeting in Rotterdam. The authorities also barred Turkish Family Minister, Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam. She was forced to remain inside her vehicle for hours before being deported to Germany.

The incidents drew severe criticism from Ankara and the Turkish Foreign Ministry asked the off-duty Dutch ambassador in Ankara, who was on leave, not to return "for a while."

After months of negotiations, the Dutch coalition government was formed on Oct. 26. The absence of Bert Koenders, who was seen as the one responsible for the heightened tension, in the new Dutch cabinet has opened up the opportunity to normalize bilateral relations between the two countries.