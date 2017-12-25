Erdoğan, Jordanian king discuss Jerusalem in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed recent developments regarding Jerusalem in a phone call Monday as the two leaders agreed to continue following the issue.

According to the presidential sources, the two leaders agreed that making constructive warnings to U.S. for it to turn back from its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital would be beneficial.

Abdullah and Erdoğan also voiced their appreciation over the recent U.N. General Assembly vote, which resulted with 128 countries denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on the holy city.

The Turkish president and Jordanian king have been in close contact following Trump's move to forge a unified stance among Muslim countries.

Erdoğan and other top Turkish officials have been at the international forefront opposing the U.S. move, through sponsoring the UNGN resolution and calling an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, among other measures.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent state of Palestine.