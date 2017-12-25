Erdoğan, Jordanian king discuss Jerusalem in phone call, agree to make constructive warnings

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed recent developments regarding Jerusalem in a phone call Monday and agreed to continue following the issue.

According to presidential sources, they agreed that it would be "useful" to make "constructive warnings" to the U.S. to turn back from its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

President Erdoğan and King Abdullah also voiced their appreciation over the recent U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) vote, which resulted with 128 countries denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on the holy city.

A total of 128 members voted in favor of the Jerusalem resolution, nine countries – Guatemala one of them – voted against and 35 others abstained, while 21 countries did not cast a vote.

The two leaders have been in close contact following Trump's move to forge a unified stance among Muslim countries.

Erdoğan and other top Turkish officials have been at the international forefront opposing the U.S. move, through sponsoring the UNGA resolution and calling an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), among other measures.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict with Palestinians hoping that east Jerusalem – occupied by Israel – might eventually serve as the capital of an independent state of Palestine.

On Dec. 6, Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite worldwide opposition, sparking angry demonstrations across the Muslim world.