Palestinian Envoy to Ankara: UN vote result is a major political defeat to US

Last week, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution that called on the U.S. to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital passed overwhelmingly with the votes of 128 countries. The vote came despite threats from the Trump administration to cut funding to aid recipients who vote in favor of it. Speaking to Daily Sabah about the UNGA resolution, Palestinian Ambassador to Ankara Dr. Faed Mustafa said the result is a major defeat to the U.S. He added that it might push Washington to reconsider its overall positions that are now threatening international peace and security.

Ambassador Mustafa expressed his deep gratitude to all of the countries that voted in favor of the draft resolution on Jerusalem, which affirmed that their positions are not for sale. He stressed that for those countries, there is no compromise on moral positions, principles and international law, and dollars are not everything in life; history perpetuates these positions.





Palestinian Ambassador to Ankara Dr. Faed Mustafa (L) and Daily Sabah's Ali Ünal

Commenting on Turkey's steadfast position in defending the rights of Palestinian people and its support for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the ambassador said that this position expressed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish government, Parliament, its institutions, civil society organizations and the Turkish people in general have made it clear to the Palestinian people that they are not alone in these battles in defense of their national rights.

Daily Sabah: How would you evaluate the U.N. General Assembly's decision after the US vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for the withdrawal of its declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel?

Faed Mustafa: We found ourselves forced to go to the U.N. General Assembly after the Security Council failed to make the appropriate decision on Jerusalem. As it's known, the result of the Security Council vote showed how large the isolation of United States was after 14 countries did not support the decision, while it stood alone, and vetoed.

Despite all the threats made by the United States to not vote against their decision in the United Nations General Assembly, the final result of the vote showed overwhelming support for the draft resolution. This invalidates the U.S.'s decision and therefore it has been a major political defeat for the United States and perhaps may push it to reconsider the overall positions that are now threatening international peace and security.

D.S.: What kind of a role has the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Istanbul summit and its declaration played from your perspective?

The OIC was established specifically for Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine in 1969, after a Jewish extremist burned the Al-Aqsa Mosque, so it was natural for this organization to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the latest developments in Jerusalem.

We are satisfied with the emergency meeting held in Istanbul at the kind invitation of Turkey. The resolutions issued by the summit reflected the consensus on the rejection of America's recent decision. We believe it is important to continue coordination among the countries of the Islamic world to find mechanisms to implement the decisions taken at the summit.

D.S.: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced last week that Turkey would open an embassy in Jerusalem in response to the United States's decision. How did you find Mr. Erdoğan's statement and decision?

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed the Turkish position, which rejects the U.S.'s decision, considers east Jerusalem to be an occupied territory and the capital of the state of Palestine. We appreciate all the positions President Erdoğan takes on this matter. We follow his daily positions in which he defends the injustice inflicted on our Palestinian people. As a result of Israeli aggressive policies and practices against children, women and the elderly and their repressive and merciless practices, and their violations of human rights.

We express our respect and appreciation for these courageous attitudes that give hope to the oppressed and persecuted in the world.

D.S.: As the Palestinian ambassador to Ankara how would you describe Turkish-Palestinian relations and Turkey's support to Palestine?

Relations between the state of Palestine and the Turkish Republic are developing in all fields. Cooperation is based on all levels. We express our hope and affirm our readiness to make every effort to advance these relations.

Turkish-Palestinian relations are brotherly relations between two leaderships and two peoples combined by mutual respect and common history as well as present and future. The relations are forward, which will benefit and be utilized for two brotherly peoples, and the same trend is also felt here in Turkey.

We see the opportunity to do more in this regard, and these bilateral relations have a bright future in light of the warm mutual feelings between the people and leaderships in both countries.

D.S.: On the other hand, the increase in the Jerusalem conflict last week caused days of protests recently. What is your opinion on this?

It's normal, and the anger is not limited to Palestinians but also includes all Arabs and Muslims because of what Jerusalem represents to them, especially its religious, spiritual and emotional symbolism, as the heart of religious belief because Al-Aqsa Mosque is the first kibla, or direction for prayer, for Muslims and the third of the two holy sanctuaries. In addition, most Christian denominations were also overrun by the wrath of this decision for what Jerusalem represented as their holy city.

A few days ago, all the patriarchs representing all the Christian communities in Jerusalem came to Ramallah and met with President Mahmoud Abbas; they rejected the American decision. The waves of anger and demonstrations that swept various countries of the world on all continents were not limited to Muslims but also included Christians and some Jewish communities as well.

D.S.: Do you think that all hopes for a two-state solution faded away after the incidents in recent weeks?

The two-state solution remains as a solution to which the world is united, and there is still a ripe opportunity for it, but this requires the will of the international community, the willingness to exercise it and the implementation of deterrent measures against the party that obstructs this solution. Israel continues daily settlement activities and measures on the ground aimed at destroying the solution, and the failure of the international community to deter Israel on the basis of its continued violations of international law and signed agreements encourages it to continue its destructive behavior towards the peace process.

D.S.: The ongoing reconciliation efforts between Fatah and Hamas have also been overshadowed by the turmoil that was recent then. Can you please provide the latest on this process?

Efforts are continuing to move forward on the issue of reconciliation, which is considered a high strategic interest of Palestinian people; we consider that we are now engaged in a major political battle, and this requires us to be united. The dangers of Jerusalem are exposed to serious dangers that oblige us to forget all our internal differences and now the atmosphere is favorable.

The stages of enabling the government of national reconciliation to operate in the Gaza Strip as in the West Bank have achieved good success, and we hope to complete them soon.

The Central Council of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) will soon be called to discuss future Palestinian options after the recent steps taken by the U.S. Invitations will be extended to Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements to participate in this important meeting.

D.S.: Is there anything else that you would like to add?

I would like to express our sincere thanks to Turkey for its steadfast position in defending the rights of Palestinian people and its support for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque. This position was expressed by President Erdoğan and the Turkish people in general. This has made it clear to the Palestinian people that they are not alone.