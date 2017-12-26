   
Erdoğan, Sudanese counterpart al-Bashir highlight cooperation in joint statement

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Sudanese counterpart Omar al-Bashir issued a joint statement emphasizing willingness to boost bilateral relations between the two countries. Erdoğan has visited Sudan as part of his three-day Africa tour.

The statement noted that Erdoğan's visit shows stronger historical, cultural and economic relations between the two countries.

"During the visit, a concrete step has been taken by establishing the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council," the statement said, adding that it will be maintained jointly by both presidents.

A number of agreements have also been signed in science, technology, industry, farming, forestry, education, tourism, environment, radio and television, mining, trade and economy.

