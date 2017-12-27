Erdoğan visits Chad, aims to deepen bilateral ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the central African nation of Chad yesterday for a one-day visit aimed at deepening ties between the two countries.

Erdoğan was welcomed at the airport in the capital N'Djamena by Chad's President Idriss Deby and members of his Cabinet. Erdoğan's visit to Chad is the second stop on a three-nation African tour, preceded by Sudan and followed by Tunisia.

The visit, the first-ever by a Turkish president in Chad, was dominated by business forums to discuss investment and the signing of a number of agreements to strengthen existing economic partnerships. During the trip, Erdoğan held meetings with his counterpart Deby, followed by a press conference.

The relations between the two countries have increased in recent years. Although their political relations date back to the 16th century, the revitalization of relations did not take place until 1969, when a Turkish embassy was opened in the country. In 2000, Turkish President of the era, Süleyman Demirel invited Chad's President Debi to Turkey and in 2014, the prime minister of Chad Payimi Daubet also paid a visit to the country, strengthening the bilateral relations.

Ahead of Erdoğan's visit to Chad, the Maarif Foundation signed an agreement with Chadian authorities to transfer the administration of five Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) schools and a dormitory. Among these institutions are a kindergarten, a primary school, two secondary schools and two high schools in addition to the dormitory. The institutions will continue operating with new administrators and teachers sent by Maarif.In a speech, Turkey's Ambassador to Chad Erdal Sabri Ergen thanked the heads of Maarif. "These schools will greatly contribute to Chad's education system," he said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Chad's Education Minister Ahmad Khazali Acyl said the school transfer was an important step in relations between the two countries.

Chad, despite being one of the largest countries on the continent, is one of the poorest countries in the world. In the Human Development Index (HDI), Chad ranked 186 in 2017 among 188 countries.